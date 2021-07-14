Kamalpreet Kaur at the Tokyo Olympics 2020: SWOT Analysis

Kamalpreet Kaur has been the star performer of Indian athletics for the 2021 season. She became the first Indian female discus thrower to go over the 65-meter mark when she hurled the 1kg disc to a distance of 65.06 meters at the Federation Cup in 2021.

Kamalpreet Kaur bettered her own national record at the Indian Grand Prix 4 event. She threw the women's discus to a distance of 66.59 meters at the same venue in Patiala on the 21st of June, 2021. The progression shown by Kamalpreet Kaur in 2021 has been simply outstanding and she has all of a sudden become a medal hope for India.

Given her recent performances, Kamalpreet Kaur will be eyeing a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the women's discus throw event. However, she will face stiff challenges from various other competitors. This article will look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of Kamalpreet Kaur at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Strengths

Kamalpreet Kaur has been a standout performer of the 2021 domestic track and field season. She obliterated Seema Punia's long-standing national record of 64.84 meters (not ratified) from 2004 in her first meeting of the season.

Standing at 6'1", Kamalpreet has the physique of a natural athlete. She may not be technically as strong as many of her competitors, but her sheer power is her most valuable trait. However, the best part that makes Kamalpreet Kaur an athlete to watch out for is the fact that she has nothing to lose at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Kamalpreet will enter the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as a dark horse with not a lot of baggage. Despite all the performances that she has given, she has not attracted much of the limelight and thus, she will not be under a lot of pressure to perform. However, given her potential and her current form, if she matches her personal best, she can be a serious medal contender at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Weaknesses

One of the major shortcomings of Kamalpreet Kaur in the lead up to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 would be the lack of experience on the international stage. She has participated in only one international competition since 2018 and the lack of exposure can hurt her chances at the Olympics.

Kamalpreet also has a knack for overexerting when attempting a big throw. At the Indian Grand Prix 4 event, she fouled a massive attempt, which many believed was over 68 meters. Such mistakes can prove to be fatal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Opportunities

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be the biggest competition in Kamalpreet Kaur's short career so far. She burst onto the stage with some ground-breaking performances in 2021. She has broken the 65-meter barrier in both the competitions she participated in this year. Kamalpreet Kaur will be eyeing to improve on her personal best mark of 66.59 meters at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Threats

Although Kamalpreet Kaur has been mighty impressive in 2021, her path to winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will not be easy. Jorinde Van Klinken holds the world-leading mark of 70.22 meters in 2021. However, the biggest threat to Kamalpreet Kaur's chances of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 would be Sandra Perković of Croatia and Yaimé Pérez of Cuba.

The 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion Perković has been the epitome of consistency in the women's discus throw event in the past decade. She is known to bring her best form to the world championships and Olympics. Defending world champion Pérez has been in terrific shape since 2018 and will leave no stone unturned to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In addition to the above-mentioned athletes, Valarie Allman of the USA and Mélina Robert-Michon of France will be eyeing a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Despite all these threats, Kamalpreet Kaur will be a medal prospect for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 given her improved graph in 2021. While Kamalpreet may not be a sure-shot medal prospect, she has provided a glimmer of hope to bring an elusive athletics medal for India.

