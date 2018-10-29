Kenya's Abraham Kiptum breaks the world half marathon record in Valencia with 58:18

Keyur Pargi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 // 29 Oct 2018, 05:27 IST

Abraham Kiptum

Marathon runner Abraham Kiptum of Kenya set a new world record with the time of 58 minutes 18 seconds for the half-marathon in Valencia, Spain. The previous world record was set by Zersenay Tadese of Eritrea at Lisbon half marathon in 58 minutes 23 seconds in 2010. He broke the record at the Medio Maraton Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP, an IAAF gold label road race of 21.0975 km.

"I can't believe it, I'm over the moon," said the Distance runner Abraham Kiptum after the world record, was quoted as saying by the IAAF website. "Obviously I knew I was good shape because I set a personal best last month in Copenhagen but I was eager to run in Valencia because it's one of the flattest circuits I've ever run and I was confident of improving on my best."

Kiptum now plans to run in the Abu Dhabi Marathon on December 7th later this year. Distance runner who spends most of his time in his native country says, "I would like to reach the midway in 1:02:30 and finish under 2:05,"

The 29-year-old Kiptum came second in the Copenhagen half-marathon last month with timing 59 minutes 9 seconds and has a personal best time of 2 hours 05 minutes 26 seconds for a marathon set at Amsterdam in October 2017.

32-year-old Gelete Burka of Ethiopia won the women's half marathon with the timing 1 hour 6 minutes 11 seconds. She is the former world indoor champion in the 1500m. event in 2008 at Valencia.

2018 Valencia Half Marathon results:

Men

1. Abraham Kiptum (KEN) 58:18

2. Jemal Yimer (ETH) 58:33

3. Abadi Hadis (ETH) 58:44

4. Amdamlak Belihu Berta (ETH) 59:19

5. Stephen Kiprop (KEN) 59:21

Women

1. Gelete Burka (ETH) 1:06:11

2. Alia Mohammed Saeed (UAE) 1:06:13

3. Edith Chelimo (KEN) 1:06:18

4. Pauline Korikwiang (KEN) 1:06:31

5. Diana Chemtai Kipyogei (KEN) 1:07:07