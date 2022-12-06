Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum becomes quickest marathon debutant in history

The recently concluded Valenica Marathon was the stuff of dreams for every sports fan in the world. It is rare to see such back-to-back phenomenal performances in a single tournament. It would be equally rare, perhaps more, to see the feat that Kelvin Kiptum achieved in Valencia be repeated again.

Kenyan runner Kelvin Kiptum, in his very first marathon, clocked a magnificent 2:01:53 hours to become the third-fastest marathoner ever and, of course, win the coveted Valencia Marathon. Only his compatriot and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia have recorded faster times than Kiptum.

Kipchoge was 28 years old when he ran his debut marathon while Bekele was 31 years old. Kiptum has the brightest future ahead, having debuted and recorded such a brilliant time at just the age of 23.

According to BBC, Kelvin Kiptum said that he was well-prepared:

"This is great. I was very well prepared."

Kiptum was 44 seconds away from Eliud Kipchoge's world record as he became the fastest marathon debutant.

Ethiopian runner Amane Beriso became the third-fastest women's marathoner ever after she clocked an awe-striking 2:14:58 hours to win the Valencia Marathon. She upset big stars such as Letesenbet Gidey to achieve this surprise win.

Will Kelvin Kiptum's victory have a positive impact for Kenyan track and field after risking sanctions?

Recently, Kenya faced the very possible risk of a sanction from World Athletics. A total of 55 athletes are serving doping suspensions and eight are provisionally suspended and are waiting for the outcomes of their cases.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe spoke about the body's growing concerns about Kenya after the World Athletics' council meeting in Rome.

According to BBC, he said:

"World Athletics has been concerned. Kenya are on the watch list already and have been for some years. It is pretty clear that World Athletics take very seriously the escalating problem that has arisen in Kenya."

Kenya has been the leader of global track and field in middle and long distances. However, for quite some time, their doping positive results are also on the rise.

According to BBC, Coe said:

"Over the course of one year, 40% of all the positives recorded [in doping tests] in global athletics are in Kenya. This was not something the sport, and certainly not World Athletics, was prepared to sit and develop."

He added that the situation was not sustainable.

"This is not a situation that is sustainable. I am pleased we have got a united response, and the only way this can be dealt with has to be collectively driven. All stakeholders, domestically and internationally, have a role and responsibility in trying to resolve this as quickly as possible."

However, Kenyan marathoner Kelvin Kiptum's recent marvelous victory has given the country some much-needed positive light.

