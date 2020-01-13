Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Ancy Sojan lights up Day 3, wins two gold medals in track and field events

What's the story?

Kerala-born athlete Ancy Sojan grabbed all the limelight on Day 3 of KIYG 2020 as she won two gold medals. The first medal came in the long jump event while the other was in the 100m dash.

The background

Sojan has always been one of Kerala's top young athletes. At the Kerala State School meet in 2019, she recorded a long jump of 6.24m. Furthermore, the rising track and field athlete had clinched four gold medals at the SGFI National School Athletics Championship in December 2019.

The heart of the matter

Ancy Sojan lit up the Games with a brilliant individual outing. The 18-year-old leapt 6.36m to seal the deal in the Women's Under-21 long jump event. Her jump is a new KIYG record in the category and is also Sojan's personal best.

Tamil Nadu's Sherin Abdul Gafoor took the 2nd place with a jump of 6.30m and bagged the Silver medal. Finally, Kerala's T.K. Sandra Babu emerged as a Bronze medallist with a leap of 5.99m.

Just a few hours after her first gold, Sojan bagged another by winning the Women's Under-21 100m race. The youngster completed the race in just 12.21 seconds to claim the title.

#AIRExclusive | Ancy Sojan from Kerala wins gold🥇in girls U-21 in 100 meter at @kheloindia. She speaks to AIR after winning Gold. pic.twitter.com/WZAjhhk97d — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, in the Men's 100m, Nuzrat Ali of Haryana won gold in the Men's Under-21 category with a timing of 10.77 seconds. Delhi's Abhinav Panwar came close in 2nd place with a timing of 10.82 seconds.

Haryana's Kunal Kaushik brought laurels for the state by winning the Under-17 Shot Put event with a throw of 17.68m.

There was a photo finish in the Girls U-17 100m race. Jeevanji Deepthi of Telangana and Tamil Nadu's Ruthika Saravan both clocked 12.26 seconds. The gold went to Jeevanji while Ruthika had to settle for a silver in the closely-contested battle between the two athletes.

Sadanand Kumar of Jharkhand was victorious in the Boys U-17 100 m race with a timing of 10.95 seconds.

There was another meet record set on Day 3. Ikram Ali Khan of Madhya Pradesh set it in the Men's U-21 discus throw event with a throw of 53.82m. Another gold medallist on the day included Sandeep Kumar as he won the Boys U-17 Pole Vault competition after clearing 4.05m.

There was plenty of action in cycling as well. Madhura Waykar's timing of 27:20.81 fetched her the gold in the Under-21 Individual time trial 20 KM event. A timing of 24:17.778 helped Pooja Danole of Maharashtra clinch the yellow metal in the Under-17 time trial 15 KM.

What's next?

The action is set to continue on the 4th day of the ongoing KIYG 2020 in Guwahati. Various young sportspersons will be in action in multiple events in Athletics, Gymnastics, and cycling. The football and Hockey competition also begins on Day 4 of the annual extravaganza. Table Tennis, Volleyball, and Shooting action are also scheduled.

Maharashtra's athletes consolidated its position on the top.