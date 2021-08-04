KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla in men's 20 km walk schedule and details: When and where to watch, opponents, personal bests, timings 

Indian track and field athletes KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla will be in action during the 20km race walk on Thursday.

This will be KT Irfan and Sandeep's second Olympic appearance, while Rahul Rohilla will be excited to make his Games debut in Tokyo.

Irfan, Sandeep and Rahul's recent achievements

KT Irfan: In 2012, Irfan clocked a personal best of 1:22:09 at the Federation Cup in Patiala. Later that year, he scripted a new national record at the 2012 London Olympics, clocking 1:20:21 to finish in tenth position.

In 2013, he finished fifth at the IAAF 20 km Race Walking Challenge held in Taicang, China.

Irfan won his first international medal at the 2017 Asian Racewalking Championship in Nomi, Japan. He bagged bronze with a time of 1:20:59.

He finished 23rd in the 2017 World Athletics Championships finals in London with a time of 1:21:40.

Sandeep Kumar: This is not Sandeep's first Olympics. He participated in the 50km racewalk in Rio and finished 35th with a time of 4:07:55. Tokyo will be his Olympic debut in the 20km racewalk.

Sandeep set a new national record of 3:56:22 in the 2014 IAAF World Race Walking Camp (50km).

Rahul Rohilla: Rahul started racewalking at the age of 17. After early struggles and a lack of resources, Rahul has come a long way in his career. He competed without a coach in his early years, but has eventually made it big.

Rahul initially started with the 10km racewalk and later switched to 20km.

In 2019, Rohilla missed out on the Olympic qualifying mark by a few seconds. But he was the first to make the cut when the Indian athletics season resumed with the Racewalking Championships in Ranchi in 2021.

Irfan, Sandeep and Rahul's Olympics qualification

KT Irfan was the first racewalker from India to qualify for the Tokyo Games after clocking 1:20:57 at the Asian Racewalking Championship in Japan. He finished fourth in the event.

Rohilla made the Olympic cut at the Indian Racewalking Championships in Ranchi in 2021. He clocked 1:20:26 to seal his place at the Summer Games.

National Records in both Men & Women 20km Race Walk here in Ranchi.



Sandeep Kumar 1:20:16 (M)

Priyanka Goswami 1:28:45 (W)#RoadToTokyo #Olympics



Congrats to both athletes along with second placed Rahul (1:20:26) in men's event for Olympic Qualification. pic.twitter.com/mzOJ60smKM — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) February 13, 2021

Irfan, Sandeep and Rahul's Rankings

Sandeep Kumar is the highest-ranked Indian race walker at world No. 42 while KT Irfan and Rahul Rohilla are world No. 77 and 78 respectively.

Irfan, Sandeep and Rahul's opponents: Full list of participants

K. Swan (Australia)

D. Tingay (Australia)

A. Liakhovich (Belarus)

C. Bonfim (Brazil)

M. Correa (Brazil)

L. Mazzo (Brazil)

Z.L. Cai (China)

K. Wang (China)

J. Zhang (China)

E. Arévalo (Colombia)

J.A. Castaneda (Colombia)

M. Soto (Colombia)

D. Hurtado (Ecuador)

J. Jimenez (Ecuador)

B. Pintado (Ecuador)

D. García (Spain)

M. López (Spain)

Á. Martín (Spain)

G. Bordier (France)

K. Campion (France)

T. Bosworth (Great Britain)

C. Wilkinson (Great Britain)

N. Brembach (Germany)

L. Kopp (Germany)

C. Linke (Germany)

J.A. Barrondo (Guatemala)

J. Calel (Guatemala)

J. Ortiz (Guatemala)

I. Kolothum Thodi (India)

S. Kumar (India)

R. Rohilla (India)

D. Kenny (Ireland)

F. Fortunato (Italy)

M. Stano (Italy)

F. Tontodonati (Italy)

K. Ikeda (Japan)

E. Takahashi (Japan)

T. Yamanishi (Japan)

G. Sheiko (Kazakhstan)

B.K. Choe (South Korea)

M. Žiūkas (Lithuania)

N. Chama (Mexico)

A.E. Olivas Nunez (Mexico)

J.T. Vega Mex(Peru)

C.A. Rodriguez (Peru)

L. Niedzialek (Poland)

V. Mizinov (ROC)

W. Snyman (South Africa)

M. Uradnik (Slovakia)

P. Karlström (Sweden)

A. Imuk (Turkey)

S. Korkmaz (Turkey)

S. Senoduncu (Turkey)

I. Losev (Ukraine)

E. Zabuzhenko (Ukraine)

N. Christie (United States)

Irfan, Sandeep and Rahul (men's 20km racewalking event): Date and time

Men's 20km race walk final (KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla)

Date: August 4

Timings: 1:00 pm (IST)

Irfan, Sandeep and Rahul (men's 20km racewalking event): live telecast

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K