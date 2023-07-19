London Diamond League 2023 Schedule: When and where to watch the one-day global event

The next meeting of the Diamond League series will be held in London on 23 July, 2023. This will be the 10th event of the series and will be held in the 2012 Olympics London Stadium, Great Britain.

The event will feature great lineups with athletes like Shericka Jackson, Sha'carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, Noah Lyles, Katie Moon and Sandi Morris participating. The World Champion and Olympic medalist from Kenya, Timothy Cheruiyot, and the American middle-distance runner, Yared Nugese will be participating in 1500m.

The 21-year-old Keely Hodgkinson from Great Britain, who won a silver medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be competing in 800m. A world champion and two-time Olympics gold medalist from the United States, Ryan Crouser, will be entering the Men's shot put event.

Two champion United States pole vaulters will be seen competing in the same event. They are Katie Moon and Sandi Morris. Moon won a gold medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics and was also world champion in 2022 World Championship at Eugene, Oregon, United States. Morris has also won medals at Olympics and World Championships.

The 200m race will see a stellar lineup with athletes like Zharnel Hughes from Great Britain, Noah Lyles, Errihon knighton and Fred Kerley from United States. Lyles is a Olympic medalist and has been a World Champion thrice. Fred Kerley has also won a silver medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has been a world champion twice. It is going to be a worthwhile race to watch these three American athletes compete against each other.

The 100m women's race is going to be a gripping one. The 29-year-old Jamaican sprinter Sherika Jackson who has won Olympic as well as World Championships will be competing against the 27-year-old sprinter from Great britain, Dina Asher Smith. Smith, a world champion also has two Olympic medals to her name. Sha'carri Richardson from the United States will also be competing with them.

Schedule for London Diamond League

12:54 Discuss Throw - Men

13:27 Shot Put - Men

13:55 Pole Vault - Women

14:04 400m Hurdles - Women

14:14 1500m - Men

14:22 High Jump - Men

14:27 5000m - Women

14:49 Long Jump - Women

14:53 110 Hurdles - Men

15:02 3000m Steeplechase - Women

15:19 400m - Men

15:29 200m - Men

15:40 100m - Women

15:51 800m - Women

How to watch the London Diamond League 2023?

The London series of the League will be broadcast extensively on the Wanda Diamond League Youtube page. It will also be available on NBC Sports content. Other streaming platforms including Peacock TV, Sling TV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV will also broadcast the London League.