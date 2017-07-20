Shot putter Manpreet Kaur removed from World Championships team after failing second dope test, could lose Asian gold as well

She could also be stripped off her gold medal from the Asian Athletics Championships.

Manpreet won gold at the Asian Athletics Championships

Former world number one and recently crowned Asian champion, shot putter Manpreet Kaur will be removed from the Indian team that will take part in next month's World Championships in London. She could stripped off her gold medal from the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar earlier this month as well, which she won with an effort of 18.28m.

On Wednesday, it was discovered that the athlete's urine sample taken at the Federation Cup National Championships in Patiala earlier this year had tested positive for dimethylbutylamine, which comes under the World Anti Doping Agency's 'specified substances' list, which meant that she would not be provisionally suspended and that she would continue to be eligible to take part in the World Championships.

However, in a shocking development, another sample of Kaur's has tested positive, which was taken at the Asian Athletics Grand Prix in China in the month of April this year. It was only at this event that she broke her own national record of 18.86m and now her sample from the event has tested positive for the stimulant dimethybutylamine along with a steroid.

This means that she will receive a provisional suspension and will be removed from the Indian team at the World Championships, sources have confirmed. She will face a disciplinary panel from the National Anti Doping Agency, where she will be required to prove her innocence. If she is unable to do so, she will face a lengthy ban and her gold medal from the Asian Athletics Championships will also be taken away.

It was in 2015 that Kaur shot to prominence, breaking the national record with an effort of 17.96m in Kolkata. However, she was unable to reproduce the same form at the Rio Olympics last year, where she managed a best throw of 17.06m, finishing well below the medal places.

This news comes as a shocker, especially after Kaur's excellent performance at the Asian Championships. It remains to be seen what happens at the NADA hearing and whether Kaur is able to prove her innocence.