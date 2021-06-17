Meeting Madrid: When and where to watch, event list, streaming details

The 38th European Silver Meeting Madrid 2021, also known as Meeting Madrid, will not be short on firepower. A slew of world record holders and gold medallists, including India’s Neeraj Chopra, will get down to serious business when they compete in Meeting Madrid on June 19.

Meeting Madrid, classified as a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, would be a perfect practice ground for all Tokyo Olympics bound athletes, who are eager to inch closer to world records and timings.

The Meeting Madrid field includes defending 400m Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk, triple-jump champion Yulimar Rojas along with European silver and bronze medallists in the women’s 1500m Great Britain’s Holly Archer and Germany’s Hanna Klein will be in action.

The Meeting Madrid will also gauge India’s Neeraj Chopra’s fitness and performance. Having returned to the international scene after a layoff for more than a year, Neeraj Chopra will be up against defending World Champion Anderson Peters along with Germany’s Julian Weber and Spain’s national record-holder Odei Jainaga.

Neeraj Chopra has already thrown the spear a whopping 88.07m in his only competition this year. Although Anderson Peters is the reigning world champion, he has not breached the 88m mark yet and will be gunning to prove his credentials as the world’s best in Madrid. Giving the duo tough competition will be Julian Weber, who has a best of 84.51m and Odei Jainaga, who is just shy of the 85m mark (84.80m).

Event schedule of Meeting Madrid (All times in local time)

19:15 Final B 400m Hurdles Women

19:22 Final A 400m Hurdles Women

19:30 Final B 1500m Women

19:32 Final Hammer Throw Women

19:40 Semifinal 1 100m Hurdles Women

19:41 Final Triple Jump Men

19:46 Semifinal 2 100m Hurdles Women

19:56 Semifinal 1 110m Hurdles Men

20:02 Semifinal 2 110m Hurdles Men

20:11 Semifinal 1 100m Men

20:15 Final Pole Vault Men

20:17 Semifinal 2 100m Men

20:27 Final B 200m Women

20:38 Final C 400m Men

20:44 Final B 400m Men

20:55 Final B 800m Men

21:00 Final Javelin Throw Men

21:05 Final Triple Jump Women

21:06 Final 100m Hurdles Women

21:20 Final 110m Hurdles Men

21:30 Final 100m Men

21:40 Final A 200m Women

21:50 Final 3,000m steeplechase Women

22:05 Final A 400m Men

22:12 Final A 1500m Women

22:20 Final A 800m Men

Live streaming details of Meeting Madrid

There will be a live stream of Meeting Madrid on their YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UComI-gc1iul95V2W458t8iQ.

Regular live updates will also be given on Twitter (https://twitter.com/atletismoRFEA) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RFEAatletismo/).

