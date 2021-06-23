British Athletics Championships 2021: When and where to watch Mo Farah Olympic qualification, events schedule, live streaming

Two-time Olympic 10,000m champion Sir Mo Farah will take part in an invitational race at the 2021 British Athletics Championships in Manchester on June 25. Farah will have a single aim – to breach the 27:28.00-time mark. If he manages to do so, he will be accompanying compatriot Marc Scott to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mo Farah should have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics when he competed in the European Cup in Birmingham on June 5. However, an ankle injury meant he finished 22 seconds adrift of the cut-off time.

An invitational race with an international field along with pacemakers on day one of the 2021 British Athletics Championships will be held on Friday. All eyes will be on Mo Farah and fans will be eager to see if he gets a chance to defend his Olympic title.

Mo Farah is a double-defending champion with gold medals in the 5,000m and the 10,000m in the last two Olympic Games – 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro.

Mo Farah left track and field after the 2017 World Championships and competed in marathons. However, in what could be his swan song, Mo Farah returned to the 10,000m event, eyeing a glorious exit from the world’s biggest extravaganza.

In 2021, Mo Farah competed in only one event – the Djibouti half marathon – from which he emerged victorious.

Where to watch British Athletics Championships and Mo Farah’s Tokyo Olympic 2020 qualifying race

Mo Farah will take part in the 10,000m Final at 21:35 hrs (9:35 pm local time) on June 25.

Live streaming of the 2021 British Athletics Championships will be available at https://www.britishathletics.org.uk/british-athletics-tv/.

The British Athletics YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwUSzhgJOld3k07q2e-_t6w) will also live stream the race.

The social media handles of British Athletics on Twitter (@BritAthletics), Instagram (@BritishAthletics) and Facebook (@BritishAthletics) will provide live updates of Mo Farah’s race and the 2021 Muller British Athletics Championships.

The schedule for the 2021 British Athletics Championships can be found here.

Tickets for Mo Farah’s Tokyo Olympic 2020 qualifying race

Tickets to watch Mo Farah in his final Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifying race can be brought from the British Athletics website. Tickets range from GBP 7.95 to GBP 10.60.

