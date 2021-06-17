How Mo Farah can still qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Sprint legend Mo Farah won the historic double in the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the 2012 London Olympics. He went on to repeat his heroics at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

However, Mo Farah's hopes of defending his title this year evaporated when he failed to reach the cut-off time needed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 at the European Athletics 10,000m Cup in Birmingham.

The cut-off time to board a flight to Tokyo was 27:28.00 and Mo Farah finished in eighth place with a time of 27:50.64. It was a whopping 22 seconds above the required cut-off time.

Farah suffered an ankle injury before the European Athletics 10,000m Cup in Birmingham and his poor performance might have been a direct result of that. However, fans still find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that the legendary sprinter will not be participating in Tokyo.

Read: 5 world records at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2020

However, it seems he has been given another lifeline. Mo Farah had to find a race before the June 27 deadline to be eligible to make it to Tokyo and a hastily-arranged 10,000m invitational race at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester has come to the legend’s rescue.

Injury concerns for Mo Farah

However, there are concerns that need to be addressed. First, the extent of the ankle injury and the recovery period will be playing on Mo Farah’s mind. Second, the Birmingham race was his slowest 10,000m since 2014 and Mo Farah should find a way to get his lost mojo back to defend his Olympic gold.

While recovering in time seems to be an uphill task for Mo Farah, his legendary status puts him on a pedestal to achieve the impossible. After the Birmingham race, the 38-year-old sprinter promised not just to recover in time to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics but also defend his double-gold medal for the third time in a row.

Also read: Jacob Kiplimo - the other Ugandan medal hope

UK Athletics have also been doing their bit to help Farah. After adding the invitational 10,000m race on the first day of the British Athletics’ Championships to help Mo Farah qualify, the runner will also be assisted with pacemakers and an international field.

All Mo Farah has to worry about in Manchester is the Tokyo Olympics qualifying time. If he achieves that, he would seal an Olympic berth as the second British runner. Mo Farah was beaten in Birmingham by fellow Briton Marc Scott, who finished well within cut-off time.

Back to where he belongs

After the World Championships in 2017, Mo Farah switched to running marathons and said track and field events were behind him. After a two-year romance with the roads, Mo Farah decided to come out of retirement and run the 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also read: Galen Rupp - The outside favorite to win marathon gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Mo Farah was probably fuelled by the fact that he finished eighth in the Chicago Marathon, and felt that he had the fire inside him to make one last statement by defending his 10,000m crown at the Olympics.

While a fifth Olympic gold medal will be a perfect swansong for Mo Farah, the sprinter has to first beat the odds by winning the Manchester race despite an ankle problem.

Edited by Diptanil Roy