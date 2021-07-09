Monaco Diamond League 2021: Live results, TV listing and live streaming details

The Monaco Diamond League, the penultimate meet before the grand Tokyo Olympics 2020, will be held on July 9 at Stade Louis II. The Monaco Diamond League is sixth on the Wanda Diamond League circuit.

Big names in athletics like Karsten Warholm, Sifan Hassan and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be in action at the Monaco Diamond League, otherwise known as the Herculis EBS meeting.

The meeting begins at 19:05 local time (GMT+2) with the women competing in triple jump.

Live results, TV listings and when and where to watch Monaco Diamond League

The live stream of the Monaco Diamond League will be on the official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/videos)

Live results will also be updated on the official Diamond League page: https://monaco.diamondleague.com/programme-resultats-monaco

The results will also be updated on social media with Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DiamondLeague) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/diamond_league) carrying regular updates.

The Monaco Diamond League will also be broadcast on a number of broadcasters across countries and continents, notably the BBC, NBC and Sky.

Tickets for Monaco Diamond League

Tickets for the Monaco Diamond League will be sold at the venue. Tickets start at 10€ with a VIP pass priced at 200€. There are five access gates to the stadium and all gates open at 6 pm local time. The ticket office is located on the forecourt of the Louis II Stadium, in the entrance hall to the stands, side A.

All COVID-19 prevention protocols like wearing of face masks, following appropriate social distancing, will be followed at the Monaco Diamond League. All alternate seats and rows have been sealed off to maintain distance between the fans.

All refreshment stalls are closed due to hygiene reasons and fans are encouraged to bring their own water. Alcohol is prohibited in the stands.

