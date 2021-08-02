Tokyo Olympics 2021: Soufiane El Bakkali ends Kenya's dominance in men's 3000m steeplechase

Soufiane El Bakkali ended Kenya's winning streak in the 3000m men's steeplechase event at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The Moroccan won with a time of 8:08.90, ahead of Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma (8:10.38) and Benjamin Kigen (8:11.45), who at least ensured Kenyan presence on the podium.

Kenya were fully expected to maintain their dominance in the steeplechase in this edition of the Games. They've won 11 of a possible 22 gold medals in the 3000m steeplechase Olympic event over the last 100 years. In fact, they bagged gold in nine of the last nine editions!

Bakkali's win is not entirely surprising though. He was fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics, silver medallist in the 2017 London World Championships and bronze medallist in the 2019 edition in Doha.

The weather conditions at the event stayed mostly hot and humid. As such, the winning time wasn't a very quick one, nor anywhere close to even Bakkali's own personal best.

This is unlikely to be the first upset at the Tokyo Olympics. Abraham Kibiwott, who won the Kenyan Olympic Trials, finished 10th. Getnet Wale, winner of the Ethiopian Olympic Trials 5000m event, was the favorite, but ended up fourth. Wale's result was partly down to a stumble after a hurdle on the last lap.

Bakkali scripts history for Morocco

Bakkali not only opened Morocco's medal tally at the event but also earned them their first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Nearly as significant was Girma's second place. Having switched to the steeplechase only about two years ago, the Ethiopian made a fantastic entry on the global scene by winning silver in his Olympic debut.

Girma was also a favorite to win, having finished runner-up at the 2019 Doha World Athletic Championships. He had also come into Tokyo on the back of an impressive performance at the 2021 Monaco Diamond League event.

Kigen was perhaps the most surprising podium finisher, given that his compatriot Kibiwot had beaten him at the Kenyan Olympic Trials. But then again, the Games often produces all kinds of inspirational surprises and Tokyo has been no different.

Bakkali's victory perhaps marks the beginning of a new era in modern distance running. Athletes that aren't necessarily the favorites bringing more countries to the medal table is a great development for sports in general.

