The Triple Jump at the Summer Olympics comes under the track and field jumping events held at the Olympic Games.
While the men's triple jump has been part of the Summer Olympics since 1896 (when the first Summer Olympics was held), the women's triple jump was added to the program at the 1996 Summer Olympics.
Let's take a look at the 5 Most Successful Triple Jump Female Athletes at the Summer Olympics.
(Note - Ranking is based on gold medal count. If there is an equal number of gold medals, then the number of silver medals, and further bronze medals, are used as the deciding factors for the rankings).
#5 - Inessa Kravets - Ukraine - 1988, 1992, 1996
(Ranking - Athlete - Country - Years of Olympic Participation)
Total* - 1 (Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0)
Ukraine's Inessa Kravets won the gold medal when the triple jump was introduced at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, with a jump of 15.33m.
(*Total here refers to medals won in triple jump. Kravets also won a silver medal in the long jump at the 1992 Olympics).
#4 - Tereza Marinova - Bulgaria - 2000
Total - 1 (Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0)
Bulgaria's Tereza Marinova won the gold medal in the subsequent Summer Olympics in 2000 with an effort of 15.20m.
#3 - Caterine Ibarguen - Colombia - 2004, 2012, 2016
Total - 2 (Gold - 1, Silver - 1, Bronze - 0)
Colombia's Caterine Ibargeun won silver in the triple jump at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London with a jump of 14.80m.
She improved on that by winning gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, with a jump of 15.17m.
Ibargeun plans on competing in Tokyo later this year and will be aiming to pick up a third Olympic medal.
#2 - Olga Rypakova - Kazakhstan - 2008, 2012, 2016
Total - 3 (Gold - 1, Silver - 1, Bronze - 1)
Kazakhstna's Olga Rypakova won her first triple jump medal at the 2008 Beijing Games with an effort of 15.11m that earned her a silver.
At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Rypakova jumped 14.98m to win the gold medal.
At the most recent Summer Olympics in Rio, the Kazakh won a bronze medal in the triple jump with an effort of 14.74m.
#1 - Francoise Mbango Etone - Cameroon - 2000, 2004, 2008
Total - 2 (Gold - 2, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0)
Francoise Mbango Etone is the only female triple jumper to win two gold medals in the history of the Summer Olympics so far.
Francoise Mbango won her first gold at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens with a jump of 15.30m. Her gold medal was the first for a Cameroonian in athletics.
She followed it up with another gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing with a jump of 15.39m.Published 16 Feb 2021, 22:35 IST