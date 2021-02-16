The Triple Jump at the Summer Olympics comes under the track and field jumping events held at the Olympic Games.

The men's triple jump has been part of the Summer Olympics since 1896, when the first Summer Olympics was held. The women's triple jump was added to the program at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Let's take a look at the 5 Most Successful Triple Jump Male Athletes at the Summer Olympics.

(Note - Ranking is based on gold medal count. Since four athletes are tied at 2 golds each, they have been jointly ranked as No. 2 in this list).

#2 - Meyer Prinstein - United States - 1900, 1904

(Ranking - Athlete - Country - Years of Olympic Participation)

Total* - 2 (Gold - 2, Silver 0, Bronze - 0)

American Meyer Prinstein won 2 successive gold medals in the triple jump at the 1900 and 1904 Summer Olympics with jumps of 14.47m and 14.35m respectively.

(*Total here refers to medals won in triple jump. Prinstein also won silver and gold in the long jump discipline at the 1900 and 1904 Games respectively, which is not included in this count.)

#2 - Adhemar Da Silva - Brazil - 1948, 1952, 1956, 1960

Total - 2 (Gold - 2, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0)

Brazil's Adhemar Da Silva won 2 successive gold medals in this event at the 1952 and 1956 Summer Olympics with jumps of 16.22m and 16.35m respectively.

#2 - Jozef Schmidt - Poland - 1960, 1964, 1968

Total - 2 (Gold - 2, Silver 0, Bronze - 0)

Poland's Jozef Schmidt has also claimed 2 successive gold medals in the triple jump event at the 1960 and 1964 Summer Olympics with jumps of 16.81m and 16.85m respectively.

#2 - Christian Taylor - United States- 2012, 2016

Total - 2 (Gold - 2, Silver 0, Bronze - 0)

: Gold medalist Christian Taylor of the United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's Triple Jump at the London 2012 Olympic Games

American Christian Taylor has won successive golds in the triple jump at the last two Summer Olympics in London and Rio.

Taylor won the golds with efforts of 17.81m and 17.86m respectively. The American remains motivated to compete at the Tokyo Summer Olympics later this year and has his eyes set on picking up a third gold medal and on breaking the world record.

The American two-time Olympic Triple Jump Champion Christian Taylor ( @Taylored2jump ) popped into our office! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/OJ4JARCAI0 — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) October 11, 2018

"For sure I wanted to bring this world record [to] the US – I think this is where it belongs. We have a really strong history in the triple jump," Taylor stated in a recent interview.

#1 - Viktor Saneyev - USSR - 1968, 1972, 1976, 1980

Total - 4 (Gold - 3, Silver 1, Bronze - 0)

Viktor Saneyev of USSR takes a leap during the triple jump final at the Montreal Olympics, in which he won the gold medal.

Soviet Union's Viktor Saneyev is the only triple jumper in the history of the Summer Olympics history to win three golds, which came in consecutive Games.

Saneyev won golds at the 1968, 1972 and 1976 Summer Olympics with efforts of 17.39m, 17.35m and 17.29m respectively.

At the Moscow Summer Olympics in 1980, Saneyev picked up the silver with an effort of 17.24m for his fourth medal.

(With inputs from the Official Olympic website).