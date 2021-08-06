Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Noah Tom, Naganathan Pandi in men's 4x400m relay heats at Olympics 2021: When and where to watch, rankings, timings

India will be in action in the 4x400m men’s relay event on Friday at the 2021 Olympics. Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Noah Tom, Naganathan Pandi and Arokia Rajiv will represent the country at the Tokyo games. Four out of these five men will step on to the track for the heats on August 6.

Indian 4x400m men’s relay team's recent achievements

Team India had a disappointing outing at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 4x400m men’s relay team was disqualified from the event.

Muhammed Anas: Anas, the ‘Nilamel Express', has been spearheading India’s quartermiler for a few years now. He is the current national record holder with a timing of 45.21 seconds. He was part of the gold-winning mixed relay team at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018. He also bagged silver in 400m and men's 4x400m relay in Jakarta.

Amoj Jacob: Jacob had a decent start to the season. He recorded a personal best of 46 seconds in 400m at the Indian Grand Prix II. A month later, he bettered his personal best to 45.68 at the 2021 Federation Cup in Patiala.

Noah Tom: Tom usually anchors the relay team. He was India’s final runner when they secured Olympic qualification for the 4x400m mixed relay event. He secured his Olympic berth at the 2019 World Athletics Championships. Tom's personal best in 400m is 45.75, recorded in August 2019.

Naganathan Pandi: Naganathan is a police constable. He was selected as an Armed Reserve Constable through sports quota in 2017. He clocked a personal best of 46.09 seconds in 400m at the Federation Cup in Patiala, which earned him a place on the men’s 4x400m relay team.

Arokia Rajiv: Along with Anas, Arokia was also a part of the 4x400m mixed relay gold and men's 4x400 silver at the 2018 Asian Games. He also bagged bronze in 400m at the Incheon Asian Games 2014. Arokia's personal best is 45.37 seconds, which he achieved at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Indian men's 4x400m relay team ranking

The men’s relay team is ranked 13th in the world. The top 16 teams make the cut for the Olympics. Team India ran a season-best 3:01.89 at the Inter-state Athletics meet in Patiala, which gave them a major boost in the rankings.

Indian Men’s 4x400m Relay team ( Muhammed Anas, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jcob & Noah Nirmal) chances of qualifying for Tokyo Olympics have brightened as they clock 3:01.89 in Heats of National Championships at Patiala.

They have moved to 13th place in #RoadToTokyo from 16th. — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 25, 2021

Indian men's 4x400m relay event: Time and Date

India's 4x400m relay heats is scheduled to take place on August 6.

Timings: 5:07 pm (IST)

Indian men's 4x400m relay event: Live telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K