National Inter-State Athletics Championships: Where to watch, schedule, live streaming details

The 60th National Inter-State Athletics Championships is set to commence on 25 June 2021 at the National Institute of Sports and Punjabi University in Patiala. The event will serve as the final qualifying round for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian track and field athletes will have one final shot to earn the big ticket to Japan next month.

At the recently concluded Indian Grand Prix 4, the athletes punched above their weight to book a spot for the Olympics. National records were shattered by Kamalpreet Kaur in the discus throw (66.59m), Tajinderpal Singh Toor in the shot put (21.49m), and Dutee Chand in 100m (11.17 seconds) and the women's 4x100m relay (43.27 seconds).

The athletes' preparation and hunger to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was on full display at the Indian Grand Prix 4. The same is expected from them at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

India's star sprinters Hima Das and Dutee Chand will look to make headlines again in Patiala. Dutee Chand recently improved her 100m national record to 11.17 seconds but missed the Olympic qualification mark by 0.02 seconds. Meanwhile, Hima Das clocked in at 20.88 in the 200m sprint, missing the mark by 0.08 seconds at the Indian Grand Prix 4.

The women's 4x100m relay team will look to improve their timing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by breaking into the top 16 in World Athletics Rankings. Javelin thrower Annu Rani will also make an appearance at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in a bid to earn an Olympic berth.

﻿National Inter-State Athletics Championships schedule and timings

The National Inter-State Athletics Championship will start on 25 June 2021 at 6:00 am and will end on 29 June 2021 at 7:30 pm. The timings for each athletic event may change depending on weather conditions in Patiala, Punjab.

Day 1 - 25 June 2021, Friday

Men's 10000m Final - 6:00 am

Women's 5000m Final - 6:45 am

Men's Pole Vault Final - 4:00 pm

Women's Hammer Throw Final - 4:30 pm

Women's Triple Jump Final - 6:00 pm

Women's 100m Hurdles Final - 6:00 pm

Women's Discus Throw Final - 6:30 pm

Day 2 - 26 June 2021, Saturday

Women's Long Jump Final - 5:00 pm

Women's Shot Put Final - 5:00 pm

Men's High Jump Final - 6:00 pm

Men's Hammer Throw - 6:00 pm

Men's 1500m Decathalon Final - 6:30 pm

Men's 400m Hurdles Final - 6:45 pm

Women's 400m Hurdles Final - 7:00 pm

Men's 100m Final - 7:30 pm

Women's 100m Final - 7:40 pm

Women's 800m Final - 7:50 pm

Day 3 - 27 June 2021, Sunday

Men's 5000m Final - 6:30 am

Women's Pole Vault Final - 9:00 am

Women's High Jump Final - 5:00 pm

Men's Triple Jump Final - 5:45 pm

Men's Discus Throw - 6:00 pm

Men's 110m Hurdles Final - 6:30 pm

Men's 800m Final - 7:10 pm

Women's 800m Hepthalon Final - 7:20 pm

Day 4 - 28 June 2021, Monday

Women's 10000m Final - 6:00 am

Men's 400m Final - 6:10 pm

Women's Javelin Throw Final - 6:20 pm

Women's 400m Final - 6:20 pm

Men's Long Jump Final - 6:30 pm

Men's 4x100m Relay Final - 6:40 pm

Women's 4x100m Relay Final - 7:00 pm

Men's Shot Put Final - 7:20 pm

Men's 1500m Final - 7:30 pm

Women's 1500m Final - 7:40 pm

Day 5 - 29 June 2021, Tuesday

Men's 200m Final - 6:00 pm

Women's 200m Final - 6:15 pm

Men's Javelin Throw Final - 6:30 pm

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final - 6:30 pm

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final - 6:50 pm

Men's 4x400m Relay Final - 7:10 pm

Women's 4x400m Relay Final - 7:30 pm.

Start lists for National Inter-State Athletics Championships - Click here

Live streaming details for the National Inter-State Athletics Championships

The 60th National Inter-State Athletics Championships will be telecast live for viewers in India on the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of the Athletics Federation of India. The following links can be used to catch all the action live.

Athletics Federation of India YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AthleticsFederationofIndia/videos

Athletics Federation of India Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AFIIndiaofficial

