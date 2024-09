National Open Athletics Championships 2024: Vithya Ramraj, Ancy Sojan win gold medals on Day 4

A total of 14 final events were scheduled on Monday, September 2 at the National Open Athletics Championships 2024 day 4.

The events included men's triple jump, women's hammer throw, men's javelin throw, women's 400m hurdles, men's 400m hurdles, women's 200m run, men's 200m run, women's 800m run, men's 800m run, women's long jump, men's 3000m steeplechase, women's 3000m steeplechase, men's 4x400mrelay, and women's 4x400m relay.

Vithya Ramraj secured a gold medal in 400m hurdles, while Ancy Sojan bagged one in women's long jump.

National Open Athletics Championships 2024: Medal winners on Day 4 (September 2)

Men's triple jump

Mohammed S.N (Tamil Nadu) - 16.28m Gailey Venister (Railway Sports) - 16.27m Sebastian V.S (Kerala) - 16.15m

Women's hammer throw

Harshita Sehrawat (Delhi) - 61.04m Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) - 60.18m Anmol Kaur (Punjab) - 58.82m

Men's javelin throw

Vikrant Malik (Haryana) - 80.02m Sachin Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - 79.80m Rohit Yadav (Railway Sports) - 79.31m

Women's 400m hurdles

R Vithya Ramraj (Railway Sports) - 56.23 Sinchal (Railway Sports) - 57.60 Prajna (Karnataka) - 57.90

Men's 400m hurdles

Aman (Haryana) - 50.52 Jabir Palliyalil (SSCB) - 50.53 Nikhil Bhardwaj (SSCB) - 50.90

Women's 200m run

Nithya Gandhe (Railway Sports) - 23.51 Srabani Nanda (Odisha) - 23.83 Nancy (Haryana) - 23.84

Men's 200m run

Nithin (Tamil Nadu) - 20.66 Nalubothu Srinivas (Railway Sports) - 20.67 Abhin Devadiga (Railway Sports) - 20.81

Women's 800m Run

Chanda (Railway Sports) - 2:01.16 Twinkle (Punjab) - 2:03.59 Gug Kaur (Punjab) - 2:04.77

Men's 800m run

Mohammed P. (SSCB) - 1:48.10 Prakash Gadade (SSCB) - 1:49.52 Shyam Milan Bind (Madhya Pradesh) - 1:49.83

Women's long jump

Ancy Sojan (SSCB) - 6.71m (+0.1m/s) Karthika Gothandapani (Railway Sports) - 6.29m (+0.1m/s) Bhavani Yadav Bhagavathi (Railway Sports) - 6.25m (+0.5m/s)

Men's 3000m steeplechase

Siddhant Pujari (Maharashtra) - 8:46.05 Rohit Verma (SSCB) - 8:46.30 Sourabh Antil (SSCB) - 8:47.14

Women's 3000m steeplechase

Rebi Pal (Railway Sports) - 10:21.28 Komal Jagadale (Railway Sports) - 10:26.34 Susmita Tigga (Odisha) - 10:43.52

Men's 4x400m relay

SSCB - 3:07.11 Tamil Nadu - 3:08.56 Railway Sports - 3:08.70

Women's 4x400m relay

Railway Sports - 3:39.01 Andhra Pradesh - 3:39.11 Punjab - 3:39.4

