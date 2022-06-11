NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Schedule: June 10th full order of NCAA events, timings in PST and live streaming details

The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The athletics event is slated to take place between June 8-11, 2022.

Mercy Chelangat, a junior at the University of Alabama, won the women’s 10,000 meters, her first title at the NCAA championships, running 32:37.08 on a humid night in Eugene, Oregon.

Meanwhile, Grace Forbes, a sophomore from Rice, was second in 32:48.07. Jenna Magness, a senior at Michigan State, finished third after clocking 32:59.96.

Chelangat, following her 10k win, said:

“It feels amazing. Last year, I came up short but this year it was mine, so it feels really good. I know my strengths. I know with five laps to go I can survive that pace until the end. When it was time to go, it was time to go.”

She further added:

"By 5K in, I was tired. In my head, I was just saying, ‘Don’t give up.’ I had the lead of the second pack almost the entire race, and I didn’t want to give it up.”

June 10 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Schedule:

Here’s the full schedule & results for Day 2 (all times PT)

TIME (ET) SPORT STREAMING EVENT 4:00PM ATHLETICS ESPN3 WOMEN'S HEP 100M HURDLES 5:00PM ATHLETICS ESPN3 WOMEN'S HEP HIGH JUMP 7:00PM ATHLETICS ESPN3 WOMEN'S HEP SHOT PUT 8:30PM ATHLETICS ESPN3 MEN'S HIGH JUMP 8:35PM ATHLETICS ESPN3 MEN'S DISCUS 9:20PM ATHLETICS ESPN3 MEN'S TRIPLE JUMP

Track Events schedule

TIME (PT) SPORT CATEGORY EVENT 6:00PM ATHLETICS MEN 4x100 RELAY 6:12PM ATHLETICS MEN 1500M 6:24PM ATHLETICS MEN 3000M STEEPLECHASE 6:42PM ATHLETICS MEN 110 HURDLES 6:52PM ATHLETICS MEN 100M 7:00PM ATHLETICS MEN 400M 7:14PM ATHLETICS MEN 800M 7:27PM ATHLETICS MEN 400 HURDLES 7:37PM ATHLETICS MEN 200M 7:43PM ATHLETICS MEN 200M 7:55PM ATHLETICS WOMEN 5000M 8:21PM ATHLETICS MEN 4x400M RELAY

Field Events

TIME (PT) SPORT CATEGORY EVENT 5:30PM ATHLETICS MEN HIGH JUMP 5:35PM ATHLETICS MEN DISCUS 6:20PM ATHLETICS MEN TRIPLE JUMP

Combined Events

TIME (PT) SPORT CATEGORY EVENT 1:00PM ATHLETICS WOMEN 100M HURDLES HEPTATHLON 2:00PM ATHLETICS WOMEN HIGH JUMP HEPTATHLON 4:00PM ATHLETICS WOMEN SHOT PUT HEPTATHLON 7:43PM ATHLETICS WOMEN 100M HEPTATHLON

NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships: Live streaming details

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3 (as well as streaming on ESPN+)

You can watch most NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships events and live coverage being broadcasted on ESPN’s family of networks and streaming services. Watch the NCAA Championships for free with DirecTV Stream (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) or Sling (promotional offers) and ESPN+, ESPN’s online streaming platform.

If you already have a cable or satellite service, you can also watch the event live on ESPN with your cable or satellite provider login information.

Also read: National Inter-state Athletics Championships: Core group of 400m female runners sidelined due to injuries; focus on non-campers

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far