NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Schedule: June 10th full order of NCAA events, timings in PST and live streaming details

The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The athletics event is slated to take place between June 8-11, 2022.
Mercy Chelangat, a junior at the University of Alabama, won the women’s 10,000 meters, her first title at the NCAA championships, running 32:37.08 on a humid night in Eugene, Oregon.
Meanwhile, Grace Forbes, a sophomore from Rice, was second in 32:48.07. Jenna Magness, a senior at Michigan State, finished third after clocking 32:59.96.
Chelangat, following her 10k win, said:
“It feels amazing. Last year, I came up short but this year it was mine, so it feels really good. I know my strengths. I know with five laps to go I can survive that pace until the end. When it was time to go, it was time to go.”
She further added:
"By 5K in, I was tired. In my head, I was just saying, ‘Don’t give up.’ I had the lead of the second pack almost the entire race, and I didn’t want to give it up.”
June 10 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Schedule:
Here’s the full schedule & results for Day 2 (all times PT)
Track Events schedule
Field Events
Combined Events
NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships: Live streaming details
TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3 (as well as streaming on ESPN+)
You can watch most NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships events and live coverage being broadcasted on ESPN’s family of networks and streaming services. Watch the NCAA Championships for free with DirecTV Stream (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) or Sling (promotional offers) and ESPN+, ESPN’s online streaming platform.
If you already have a cable or satellite service, you can also watch the event live on ESPN with your cable or satellite provider login information.
