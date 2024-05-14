Neeraj Chopra at Federation Cup 2024 athletics: Javelin throw start list, event time and where to watch

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will compete at the Federation Cup 2024 athletics, marking his return to the competition after three long years.

Twelve athletes will compete in the Javelin Throw Final at the Federation Cup 2024 athletics on Wednesday (May 15). Alongside Neeraj, the likes of Manu D P, Kishore Kumar Jena, and Shivpal Singh will be in action and hope for a podium finish.

As per the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) rule, players with a throw of above 75m received a bye from the qualification round of the javelin throw event. The nine players who got a direct entry into the final are Manu D P, Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, Shivpal Singh, Parmod, Uttam Balasaheb Patil, Rohit Kumar, Kunwer Ajairaj Singh R, and Manjinder Singh.

Madhya Pradesh's Bibin Antony recorded a throw of 76.61m in his second attempt. He breached the qualification mark of 75m and secured a place in the medal event.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Vikas Yadav and Madhya's Pradesh's Vivek Kumar finished second and third with a throw of 72.01m and 70.38m, respectively.

Federation Cup 2024 athletics: Javelin throw start list

Manu D P (Karnataka)

Neeraj Chopra (Haryana)

Kishore Kumar Jena (Odisha)

Shivpal Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Parmod (Haryana)

Uttam Balasaheb Patil (Maharashtra)

Rohit Kumar (Delhi)

Kunwer Ajairaj Singh Rana (Punjab)

Manjinder Singh (Punjab)

Bibin Antony (Madhya Pradesh)

Vikas Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

Vivek Kumar (Madhya Pradesh)

Federation Cup 2024 athletics: Javelin throw event start time

The javelin throw event at the national competition is scheduled to commence at 7:00 pm IST on Wednesday (May 15).

Federation Cup 2024 athletics: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The javelin throw event at the Federation Cup 2024 athletics can be watched live on the official Athletics Federation of India (AFI) YouTube channel. However, the competition won't be live on TV.