Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh javelin throw schedule and details (4 August): When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

Neeraj Chopra is a top Indian javelin thrower and is currently carrying the nation's hopes of bringing India its first medal in javelin throwing. Track and field has clearly not been India's forte, and the results have been testament to that fact.

The two star javelin throwers of the country – Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh – have raised expectations ahead of their first-ever Olympic showdown.

The constant improvement and consistency in Neeraj Chopra’s performance has made him a medal favorite in Tokyo. Neeraj has been in clinical form recently. Meanwhile, Shivpal has often flown under the shadow of his younger compatriot and he will enter the Olympics as a dark horse.

Neeraj and Shivpal's Olympic qualification:

In 2020, Neeraj Chopra cleared the Olympic cut of 85m. He made it through with a fine throw of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Meanwhile, Shivpal secured his Tokyo Olympics berth alongside Neeraj by clearing a distance of 85.47m.

Neeraj and Shivpal's recent performances:

Neeraj:

Neeraj is in good form and his numbers are proof of it. In 2018, Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal at the Sotteville Athletics meet in France, which he followed up with another gold medal at the Savo Games in Lapinlahti, Finland.

In 2018, he bagged a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games held at the Gold Coast in Australia. He became India's first javelin thrower to accomplish the feat.

During the 2018 Asian Games, Neeraj Chopra went past his own national record of 86.48m by throwing 88.06m to win the Gold medal in the javelin throw at Jakarta, Indonesia.

Olympic-bound javelin thrower Neeraj also bagged a bronze medal at the recently held Kuortane Games in Finland, with an 86.79m throw at the competition.

Shivpal:

Shivpal made his international debut at the 2018 Asian Games but finished 8th in the javelin throw event as he could only manage to throw successfully in 1 out of his 3 chances due to an elbow injury.

At the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, Shivpal won silver, his first international medal at an athletics competition. He couldn’t qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics after he failed to achieve the qualification mark for the Olympics.

Shivpal is all set to represent India at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after he threw the javelin 85.47m at the ACNW League Meeting held in South Africa. He was just the second Indian javelin thrower after Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak Shivpal failed to get much exposure ahead of the Olympics. However, will look to grab the opportunity in Tokyo and give his best.

Shivpal Singh has done it!

With best attempt of 85.47m (Javelin Throw) in Athletics meet in South Africa, Shivpal has qualified for Tokyo Olympics (Qualifying mark: 85m).

Neeraj and Shivpal javelin throw schedule: Date and time

August 4

Men’s javelin throw qualification – 5:35am IST onwards

August 7

Men’s javelin throw final - 4:30pm IST

Neeraj and Shivpal javelin throw: live telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live in different languages on the Sony Sports Network in India. You can also livestream the event on the SonyLIV app and website. Doordarshan will telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Group A and Group B athletes for men's javelin throw event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Group A Athletes

A.M. Novac - Romania

I. El Sayed Egypt

N. Rivasz-Toth Hungary

T. Kuusela Finland

M. Shuey United States

S.F. Huang Chinese Taipei

K. Amb Sweden

P. Mialeshka Belarus

C. Mrzyglod Poland

R. van Rooyen South Africa

J. Vetter Germany

E. Matusevicius Lithuania

L. Etelatalo Finland

V. Veselý Czech Republic

N. Chopra India

-G. Cakss Latvia

Group B Athletes

M. Krukowski Poland

O. Helander Finland

T. Kominami Japan

A. Mardare Moldova

C. Thompson United States

S. Singh India

A. Nadeem Pakistan

B. Seifert Germany

C. Cheng Chinese Taipei

A. Peters Grenada

J. Yego Kenya

J. Weber Germany

J. Vadlejch Czech Republic

K. Walcott Trinidad and Tobago

O. Jainaga Spain

A. Katkavets Belarus

