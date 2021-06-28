Top Athletics Lucerne: Neeraj Chopra, Johannes Vetter set to face each other again in Switzerland

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Germany’s Johannes Vetter will be participating in the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, Top Athletics Lucerne, to be held in Switzerland on June 29.

Neeraj Chopra finished third with a throw of 86.79m in the Kuortane Games in Finland on Saturday. In his first throw, Neeraj Chopra sent the spear to a distance of 83.21m and followed it up with an attempt of 86.79m. There were only two legit throws for Neeraj Chopra as the next four throws were fouls.

The much-awaited clash between Johannes Vetter and Neeraj Chopra ended with the former taking bragging rights with a throw of 93.59m to win the gold medal.

The competition between Johannes Vetter and Neeraj Chopra is set to flourish further as they will be up against each other for the second time in a week in Lucerne.

Neeraj Chopra is second-best among the entry lists with a distance of 88.07m, only behind Vetter’s 96.29m. With the two best javelin throwers competing against each other, it will be a shot-in-the-arm for their preparations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

For athletes who are vying for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Top Athletics (Spitzen Leichtathletik) will be the last chance for them. Hence the event promises to be a humdinger with every athlete giving their best.

Local fans will have a lot to cheer about at Top Athletics as most of Switzerland’s top athletes will be in attendance. World Cup medalist Mujinga Kambundji (200m) and former European record holder Julien Wanders (10,000m) will lead Switzerland’s athletes’ list.

As far as preparations for @Tokyo2020 are concerned, all my requirements have been taken care of in the best possible way. I'm training in Europe currently and am thankful for the efforts made by the government and the Indian embassy, despite the tough visa rules. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 16, 2021

Where to watch, live streaming of Neeraj Chopra event in Top Athletics

The start time of the javelin throw at Top Athletics is 8:40 pm, local time. Live streaming will be on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeAeDj5I82Kv9fm7rlo5Hfw) while the social media accounts -

Entry list of javelin throw in Top Athletics (entry time as season’s best in metres)

Vetter Johannnes 96.29

Chopra Neeraj 88.07

Cakss Gatis 87.57

Hofmann Andreas 85.24

Weber Julian 84.51

Walcott Keshorn 82.84

Vesely Vétézslav 82.63

Seifert Bernhard 81.28

Gudmundson Sindri Hrafn 79.83

Jonsson Dagbjartur Dadi 79.57

Meier Tom 77.79

Conroy Remi 76.32

Wieland Simon 76.00

Di Sanza Franck 75.80

Sagawe Niklas 73.45

Limmer Linus 72.14

Carron Laurent 71.33

Schürch Bruno 70.57

Frank Erik 67.79

Tickets for Top Athletics

Tickets for Top Athletics are on sale. Fans can purchase tickets from the official website of Top Athletics. The price starts from 49 CHF (Swiss Franc) and varies upon category and type of seat. Fans will not need any COVID-19 certificates or proofs to attend the event.

