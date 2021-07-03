All eyes on javelin star Neeraj Chopra, as India awaits a podium finish at the Track and Field in Tokyo

Ace Javelin thrower for India Neeraj Chopra is a top medal prospect to clinch the first-ever medal at the track and field event at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 for India.

Neeraj Chopra's Olympic qualification streak

Neeraj, who has suffered several injury setbacks, has made a remarkable comeback from another one and took everyone by surprise with his stunning form this year. He surpassed the expected Olympic cut-off mark of 85m with a distance of 87.86m to qualify for the Summer Games at the Athletics Central North East league meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Neeraj has gone from strength to strength in his latest outings. He skunked past all his setbacks and injuries to excel in his performances.

Will his rival's withdrawal clear Neeraj Chopra's path to the top at the Olympics?

Neeraj's rival's unfortunate withdrawal from the upcoming Summer Games has opened more ways for the star javelin thrower to fulfill the dream at the maiden Olympic medal.

Defending Olympic champion German Thomas Roehler and 2019 World Championships silver medalist Magnus Kirt have pulled out of this year's mega-event due to injuries.

German Thomas Roehler will not be a part of Tokyo Games

Neeraj's preparations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

After returning from the long halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Neeraj began his preparation for the Tokyo Olympics with a bang. The 23-year-old has been training and participating in several events across Europe.

Olympic-bound javelin thrower Neeraj has bagged a bronze medal at the recently held Kuortane Games in Finland, with an 86.79m throw at the competition. He finished behind German World No. 1 Johannes Vetter who cleared a distance of 93.59m and Trinidadian Keshorn Walcott, who threw past the 89.12m distance.

Neeraj's appeal to SAI - for the conduction of more competitive events

Earlier, when the world had taken a back seat due to COVID-19, Neeraj had appealed to the Sports Authority of India to organize as many competitions as possible. He said training is beneficial but there is a desperate need to compete at several international events to ensure proper practice before the mega event.

The 23-year-old, who is being seen as a strong medal hopeful in Tokyo, got to participate in several events including the Federation Cup, Indian Grand Prix and the Kuortane Games as well as a few more to brush his skills ahead of the big event.

Neeraj Chopra also won two domestic events – the Federation Cup and Indian Grand Prix 3 - in Patiala this year. He threw a personal best of 88.07m, which is also the current national record.

A gold medal in Tokyo may look like a daydream, but with the amount of determination and grit that Neeraj Chopra has, his prospects of securing a podium finish are quite promising.

Also read: 22 days to Tokyo Olympics 2020: Will Neeraj Chopra's solidity help him outshine Shivpal Singh?

Edited by Diptanil Roy