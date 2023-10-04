Neeraj Chopra's top 5 javelin throws ft. Diamond League & World Athletics Championships

Having picked up the javelin throw as a means to gain confidence as an overweight kid, Neeraj Chopra has achieved sporting glory that few in the country, if not the world, can match.

Besides being the Tokyo Olympics champion and India's first world athletics championships silver medallist is barely at his peak, Neeraj has several other notable achievements to his name.

He is the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal, the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships, and the first Indian track and field athlete to win a world championship, among others.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five throws in Neeraj Chopra's career:

#1 89.94m - Stockholm Diamond League 2022

In July 2022, Neeraj Chopra broke the national record to finish second at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden. His 89.94m throw came in his first attempt, which saw him better his personal best of 89.30m set earlier that month at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

Neeraj fell just six centimeters short of the elusive 90m mark. His other throws at the event were 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m and 86.67m.

Grenada's Anderson Peters broke the 16-year-old meet record with a huge 90.31m effort to take top honors. Germany's Julian Weber finished third with an effort of 89.08m.

#2 89.30m - Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

At the Paavo Nurmi Games in June 2022, Neeraj Chopra returned to action for the first time since his crowning moment at the 2023 Asian Games.

Despite not being in action for 311 days, he hit the 89.30m mark (then a personal best) to finish second, while also breaking the national record in the process.

Finland’s Oliver Helander won gold with a personal best throw of 89.83m, while Anderson Peters took the bronze medal with an 86.60m effort.

#3 89.08m - Lausanne Diamond League 2022

In August 2022, Neerj Chopra became the first Indian to win a Diamond League meet when he triumphed at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland.

Taking part in his first competition after clinching the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj claimed the top spot with an impressive 89.08m throw in his first attempt.

This also saw him qualify for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

#4 88.77m - World Athletics Championships 2023

Neeraj Chopra made history at the World Athletics Championships this year, becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the senior world championships.

After registering a foul in his first attempt, Neeraj threw 88.17m to sit on top of the standings and never be dethroned. Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took the silver medal (87.82m, a season’s best for him) and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) took home the bronze medal.

#5 8.67m - Doha Diamond League 2023

Neeraj Chopra began his 2023 season under the bright lights of the Qatar Sports Club, where he won the Doha Diamond League with an 88.67m effort on his first attempt. The Indian's other throws that night were 86.04m, 85.47m, 84.37m and 86.52m.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch registered a season-best of 88.63m in his second attempt to claim the bronze medal, with Anderson Peters claiming the final spot on the podium with a throw of 85.88m.