15-year-old Huzefa Daware dies after javelin pierces head in practice session 

A 15-year-old student lost his life after being hit on the head by a javelin during a practice session on Wednesday, September 6. As per the police, the student, identified as Huzefa Daware, bent down to tie his shoelaces and could not see the trajectory of the javelin thrown by another student. The incident took place at INT English School at Purar in Goregaon in Raigad district, Maharashtra.

The javelin pierced his head and the student passed away after being pronounced dead by a local hospital. The police say that the investigation on the matter is currently underway.

Goregaon police investigating freak accident in Maharashtra

Shrikrushna Navale, the Assistant Police Inspector of Goregaon police station, said that students from various schools had come to the school ground for the taluka level sports competition.

“Around 12.30 pm, Daware threw the javelin and bent to tie his shoelaces. A student from the other side threw the javelin back in his direction unaware that Daware had bent down. When he rose to his feet, the javelin hit him on his head,” Navale was quoted as saying, Indian Express reported.

The police said that they were checking the rules that players should follow while playing javelin. One of the officers said that the place where the javelin is to be thrown should be a ‘no man’s land’.

As of now, no FIR has been registered, but it will be done if a case of negligence surfaces. The police also said that players and the organizers should have been more careful.

“In this case too, the accident occurred when the games had started. They should have been careful during the practice session as well. In case some negligence comes to the fore, a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered in the matter. Currently, an accidental death report has been prepared,” a senior officer stated.