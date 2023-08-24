The 2023 World Athletics Championships have witnessed some stupendous sporting feats so far, and Day 6 (August 24) looks equally promising.

Several athletes clinched that elusive gold medal and stood on top of the podium yesterday in Budapest. Olympic champion Karsten Warholm stormed to his third World Athletics Championships victory in men's 400m hurdles. Meanwhile, pole vaulters Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy shared a win in the women's pole vault final with a 4.90 attempt.

In a surprising twist of events, Josh Kerr beat Jakob Ingebrigtsen to claim his first ever World Athletics Championships gold in men's 1500m. Another notable event from the day included Wayne Pinnock's 8.54m world lead in the men's long jump qualifying round. This is the biggest wind-legal outdoor jump by any athlete since May of 2021.

Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships will see the men and women's 35 kilometers race walk finals. Fans will also get to watch Wang Jianan try and defend his title in the men's long jump event. The athlete will have tough competition from the likes of Miltiadis Tentoglou, Tajay Gayle, and Wayne Pinnock.

The women's 100m hurdles final will see Tobi Amusan, Camacho Quinn, and Nia Ali battle it out for the top spot on the podium. At the same time, the fans will get to see Wayde van Niekerk try and clinch his third world title in the men's 400m final. With Steven Gardiner out of competition due to an injury, Niekerk's primary threat will be Commonwealth gold medalist Muzala Samukonga.

Last but not least, athletes Dalilah Muhammad and Femke Bol will battle it out for gold in the women's 400m hurdles final.

Day 6 Schedule for the 2023 World Athletics Championships

This is what the event line up will look like on Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships. Please note that all times are in Central European Summer Time.

Morning Session

07:00 - M 35 Kilometers Race Walk (Final)

07:00 - W 35 Kilometers Race Walk (Final)

Afternoon Session

19:00 - M 5000 Meters (Heats)

19:30 - M Long Jump (Final)

19:45 - W 200 Meters (Semi-Final)

20:15 - W Hammer Throw (Final)

20:20 - M 200 Meters (Semi-Final)

20:50 - M 800 Meters (Semi-Final)

21:25 - W 100 Meters Hurdles (Final)

21:35 - M 400 Meters (Final)

21:50 - W 400 Meters Hurdles (Final)

Where to watch Day 6 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sporting enthusiasts from India, UK, Germany, USA, Canada, and the Netherlands can watch Day 6 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on the sites and channels mentioned below:

India: Fans in India can catch the live events of the World Championships on the Jio Cinema app.

UK: Viewers in the UK can watch Day 6 of the World Championships unfold on BBC, BBC 2, BBC 3 and BBC Red Button.

Germany: Sporting enthusiasts in Germany can witness the live action on Day 6 of the World Championships on ZDF.

USA: Fans in America can watch the live events on USA Network.

Canada: Canadian watchers can see all the events on CBC.

Netherlands: Fans in the Netherlands can catch the action on NPO3.