2024 Big Ten Conference - Indoor Track and Field Championships results: Wisconsin and Illinois crowned champions

After two days of intense action at the Big Ten Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, the Wisconsin Badgers won the men's title, while Illinois took home the crown in the women's events.

For the Badgers, this marks their second straight Big Ten win under the guidance of Mick Byrne. Overall, this was their 26th title, tying them with Michigan for the most in conference history.

Wisconsin achieved their win on the back of 122 points, while Nebraska fell just short at 118. In third place was Penn State with 88 points, while Ohio State and Indiana were fourth and fifth with 80.33 and 61.33 points respectively.

Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers, Purdue, and Michigan State were placed from sixth to 11th in that order, with none of them scoring more than 60 points.

Head coach Byrne said on the Wisconsin Badgers’ consecutive victories at the Big Ten Conference:

"This was a total team effort. We did it across the board. We knew we had to get big points, and I'm so proud of these guys. We're now Big Ten Champions for the second year in a row.”

Meanwhile, Illinois was the women's team champion at the Big Ten Conference. The team finished with 104 points, with standout performances in the 200m, high jump, and long jump.

Behind Illinois was Penn State in second place with 87 points. Iowa, Minnesota, and Michigan had a close battle for third. Eventually, it was Iowa who got on the podium with 73 points. Minnesota was fourth with 72, while Michigan was fifth with 71.

Wisconsin, Rutgers, Nebraska, Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan State, and Purdue filled in the sixth to 12th positions in the chart.

Big Ten Conference - Indoor Track and Field Championships: Standout performers from Wisconsin

While the entire team of the Wisconsin Badgers put up a stunning performance, there were a few standout athletes.

First amongst them was Jackson Sharp. Running the middle distances, Sharp raced to individual titles in both the 3000m and 5000m. His time in the 3000m of 7:46.42 seconds marks a new meet record. With this, Sharp has now claimed four individual Big Ten titles.

Another impressive performer from the Wisconsin team was Gio Wearing, who became the first Badger in 20 years to win a 60m hurdles title. Lastly, Adam Spencer defended his title in the mile, becoming the fifth Badger to achieve this feat.