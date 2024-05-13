27th Federation Cup 2024: Lili Das wins gold on 5000m debut

West Bengal's Lili Das won the gold medal in the Women's 5000m event on her debut with a time of 16:31.05s on Sunday, May 12.

The 26-year-old athlete dominated the race from the start but missed out on breaking Parul Chaudhary's National Record of 15:10.35s and the Meet record of 15:39.59s by Suriya Loganathan. Lili also missed the Olympic Qualification mark of 14:52.00, which was far-fetched.

Eight athletes competed in the Women's 5000m Final, with Maharashtra's Poonam Dinkar Sonune bagging the silver medal with a time of 17:02.51s. Haryana's Kiran clinched the bronze medal with a time of 17:06.64s.

Tannu from Haryana and Meenu Sharma from Uttarakhand did not finish the race.

Here are the complete results from the women's 5000m final:

Lili Das (West Bengal) - 16:31.05s Poonam Dinkar Sonune (Maharashtra) - 17:02.51s Kiran (Haryana) - 17:06.64s Varsha Nagar (Delhi) - 17:33.44s Pooja Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) - 17:39.01s Ekta (Delhi) - 18:44.64s Tannu (Haryana) - DNF Meenu Sharma (Uttarakhand) - DNF

27th Federation Cup 2024: When is the men's 5000m Final?

In the men's 5000m race, 50 athletes competed in the qualifying round across two Heats. 25 players competed in Heat 1, while the remaining 25 competed in Heat 2. Following the conclusion of the Heats, 16 players progressed to the Final round of the men's 5000m.

The men's 5000m final is scheduled for Monday, May 13, and will commence at 8:30 PM IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Here's the start list for the Men's 5000m Final:

Puneet (Haryana) Sawan Barwal (Himachal Pradesh) Dharmender (Rajasthan) Lovepreet Singh (Punjab) Sunil Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) Tinku Kumar Aryan (Bihar) Mohan Saini (Goa) Karmveer Yadav (Haryana) Kiran Matre (Maharashtra) Naresh Chopra (Rajasthan) Harmanjot Singh (Madhya Pradesh) Karthik Jayraj Karkera (Maharashtra) Deepak Bhatt (Uttarakhand) Dinesh (Uttar Pradesh) Prakashrao Nanasaheb Deshmukh (Maharashtra) Sandeep Singh (Goa)