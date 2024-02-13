"3 years with this one" - Mondo Duplantis celebrates anniversary with girlfriend Desiré Inglander

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and his partner, Desiré Inglander, recently celebrated their three-year anniversary in an adorable manner. The couple are fairly private, but still make sure to share regular insights into their relationship with fans.

The couple first bumped into each other at the famed Swedish festival “Midsummer” and soon became inseparable. Celebrating their anniversary on Instagram, Mondo Duplantis posted a cute photo of the two, with the simple caption:

“3 years with this one.”

Meanwhile, Desiré Inglander celebrated the duo's anniversary by sharing a carousel of photos on her Instagram, writing:

“Another trip around the sun with you.”

While the couple have kept a majority of their relationship private, Duplantis did once reveal that he had to originally work to prove his intentions to the model, telling Sportbladet:

“She probably did not think I had good intentions at the start. I had to prove it. But if I were in her position, I would not trust someone straight away. You have to prove it with actions and not just words. I had to prove over time that I was a respectable young man, ha! And that I would treat her with respect. It won her over, I think.”

After he won her over though, Duplantis could have no bigger supporter than Inglander. The model was present at the stadium when Duplantis set a new World Record and cleared 6.19m at Belgrade in 2021, and she couldn't have been prouder.

"I didn't believe it. I was just waiting for the bar to fall down, but it didn't. It was really cool. I always believe in him, but it is probably more that it is so unreal. It was awesome, really,” Inglander told SVT Sport after the meet.

Mondo Duplantis starts 2024 with a win

Meanwhile, on the field, Mondo Duplantis has had an exemplary start to his year. The Swede cleared 5.92m at his own event, the Mondo Classic, to take the win. American K.C. Lightfoot also managed to clear the same height, but Duplantis took the gold on the basis of the number of attempts.

With the Olympics looming, this marks an important win for the defending champion on home ground. Last year, at the same event, the 24-year-old had jumped 6.10m, much to the delight of fans. However, his 5.92m start to 2024 remains a laudable feat.

Speaking on the event’s livestream after the competition, Duplantis said:

“To be able to come away with the win, it definitely was the most important part. I wanted to jump higher, I think it was possible, but I had a tricky time on the runway today in terms of the poles. The poles felt soft - softer than I thought that they would.”

“The atmosphere was fantastic. I wish I could have jumped a little higher for them. It just didn't happen today,” he added.

Joining Mondo Duplantis and K.C Lightfoot on the podium in third place was American Sam Kendricks with a jump of 5.82m.