4 months post pregnancy, Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins 400m in Zurich Diamond League

Olympic Medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo continued her remarkable comeback after pregnancy as she won the 400m race in the Zurich Diamond League.

Miller-Uibo announced her pregnancy in February 2023 and was out of competition for six months. The two-time Olympic Champion returned to the track at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The 2022 World Athletics Champion ran her first race in 52.65s at Budapest, with her husband and son in attendance. The 29-year-old later confirmed that she suffered an injury during the race but was glad to compete.

In her second 400m race at the Zurich Diamond League, Shaunae Miller-Uibo was at her best, completing the race with a Season's Best (SB) time of 51.83s.

During the race, the Bahamian dropped to the second spot during the 150m mark. She slowed down in the middle, dropping to third near the 200m mark. Miller-Uibo then regained her position in the race near the 300m mark and completed at the top with a season-best.

Switzerland's Annina Fahr finished second with a time of 51.97s. The 30-year-old has been impressive throughout August. She recently recorded her Season Best of 51.89s at Sportanlage Wisacher, Regensdorf.

23-year-old Julia Niederberger from Switzerland finished third with a time of 52.11. Netherlands sprinter Lisanne de Witte finished fourth in the race but recorded her season best of 52.23s.

World Champions return to Zurich Diamond League

The champions of the recently concluded World Athletics Championships will feature in the Zurich Diamond League. As many as 12 World Champions will be in the Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland.

Three-time world champion Noah Lyles returns to the Diamond League, where he will compete against Olympic champion Andre De Grasse, young Erriyon Knighton, and Letsile Tebogo.

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is back in action after a remarkable performance at Budapest. Her countrymate Shericka Jackson will skip the 100m event. The new javelin World Champion Neeraj Chopra will return to the Diamond League, where he will lock horns with former champion Anderson Peters. The local long jump hero Simon Ehammer will face tough competition from the Olympic champion Tentoglou.

The three-time 110m Hurdles World Champion Grant Holloway will be joined by fellow medallists Daniel Roberts and Hansle Parchment at the event.

Gabby Thomas, who grabbed a silver medal at the World Championships will be in action as well. She is expected to challenge Shericka Jackson in the Women's 200m. In the Men's Pole Vault event, all four World medallists in the field, including Sweden's Mondo Duplantis will feature in the event.