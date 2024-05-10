40 Indian players to take part in World Para Athletics Championships

40 athletes are set to represent India in the Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championships. As per the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), 32 male and eight female para-athletes will participate in the event, slated to take place from May 17-25.

The previous edition of the tournament took place in Paris in 2023. The Indian contingent finished with 10 medals, including three gold, four silver, and three bronze. China finished on top with 45 medals (16 gold), followed by Brazil with 47 medals (14 gold) and the United States with 39 medals (10 gold).

This year, there are expectations from the likes of Sumit Antil, Sachin Khilari, and Simran Sharma to breach past India's last year's medal tally.

Devendra Jhajharia, the two-time Paralympics gold medalist who was recently appointed as PCI President, hoped that India would do well in the event.

"Our objective is clear: to exceed our previous achievements and bring home more medals than ever before. The hard work of our coaches and players, coupled with the unwavering support from the association officials, has fueled our ambitions for success," he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Sumit Antil, who is the current record holder with a 73.29m javelin throw, won the gold medal after an effort of 70.83m in the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. Here's what Antil said (via ANI):

"It is Olympic year, and every competition is very important. All athletes are excited. Everyone is happy with their training and we hope to do well as contingent."

More about India's performance in World Para Athletics Championships 2023

Last year, the Indian contingent recorded their best-ever performance of 10 medals, besting their effort of nine, achieved in Dubai in 2019.

Apart from Sumit Antil, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Ajeet Singh secured a gold medal for the country. Khilari and Singh achieved the feat in the Men’s Shot Put F46 and Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final, respectively.

Here are the medal winners for India in the last edition:

Gold:

Sumit Antil - Men’s Javelin Throw F64

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men’s Shot Put F46

Ajeet Singh - Men’s Javelin Throw F46

Silver:

Yogesh Kathuniya - Men’s Discus Throw F56

Nishad Kumar - Men’s High Jump T47

Shailesh Kumar - Men’s High Jump T63

Rinku Hooda - Men’s Javelin Throw F46

Bronze:

Praveen Kumar - Men’s High Jump T64

Ekta Bhyan - Women’s Club Throw F51

Pooja - Women’s Javelin Throw F54