60th Open National Athletics Championships 2021: Preview, when and where to watch, event timings, and live streaming details

Telangana will host the five-day 60th Open National Athletics Championships 2021 for the first time ever. The event will be held from September 15 to 19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will feature over 500 athletes from 21 states and five units including All India Police, Railways, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ONGC Sports Sports and others.

This is the first national competition since the Tokyo Olympics where Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold in the javelin throw event.

“Though we have conducted the 25th National Junior Athletics Championships in the same venue in 2009, conducting the Open Nationals is a different challenge. It is a big achievement that we have got such an opportunity. We achieved this feat due to the coordinated efforts of the Telangana Athletics Association, district minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and the district administration,” Athletics Assocition District President Errabelli Varada Rajeshwar Rao was quoted by Telangana Today as saying.

The event will be held in two sessions on each of the five days. The first session will begin at 6:00 am, while the evening session will be conducted around 3:00 pm. The timings will vary for each day based on the number of events scheduled.

Big names like Neeraj Chopra, Tajinder Toor Pal Singh (shot put) and Avinash Sable (steeplechase) have decided to skip the competition.

“I have a marriage in my family and had taken permission from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to allow me to skip the competition,” Tajinder Toor Pal Singh told Sportskeeda.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla on Monday announced that they are looking for a foreign coach for Toor to help him take his performance to the next level.

Additionally, discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur is nursing an injury and will miss the Open Nationals as well.

When and where to watch 60th Open National Athletics Championships?

Open National Athletics Championships dates: September 15-19, 2021.

Where to watch Open National LIVE: The event will be live telecast on AFI’s official YouTube channel.

