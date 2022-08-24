A healthy and happy athlete can perform better, says Diljeet Taylor, head coach for women's distance at Utah’s Brigham Young University 

Diljeet Taylor, the charismatic head coach for women’s distance running at Utah’s Brigham Young University (BYU), believes that the only way to empower women athletes is to have more female coaches at the elite level.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Eugene World Athletics Championships, Diljeet noted:

“Women are emotionally weaker than men. It’s more convenient for a female coach to instill confidence in women athletes.”

Diljeet, who has roots back in India, made a big difference when, back in 2016, she took the reign of the women’s distance head coach of BYU. Within a short span of time, she transformed BYU’s women distance running squad - sending them from “also ran” to dominating the highly competitive rescheduled 2020 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) cross-country championships.

Diljeet’s holistic approach has enabled her to win the faith of the athletes. Her basic coaching mantra is to balance gradual progress and overall development.

Diljeet told Sportskeeda:

“We don’t just believe in racing and winning medals, but firmly emphasize the overall personality development of the athlete. A healthy and happy athlete can do better in competition.”

Diljeet Taylor talks about tailoring her training program and understanding athletes

According to Diljeet, her training program is designed to fit individual mental and physical capabilities. She went on to add:

“It’s important to understand the athlete to get better each day.”

Diljeet’s athletes not only tasted success at the NCAA level but also qualified for the 2020 US Olympic Team Trials.

Courtney Wayment, 23, has been the best from Diljeet’s stable so far. Courtney won the national indoor 3000m title in March 2021 and later anchored BYU's distance medley relay to gold.

She continued her good run in 2022 by winning the NCAA women’s 3000m steeplechase title. She finished runner-up at the US National Athletics Championships in June with a personal best of 9:12.10. However, she finished 12th in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships. In reference to that, Diljeet explained:

"It was Courtney’s first global competition and the pace was too hot to handle, which robbed her of a good time."

The 45 years old athletics coach and mother of two kids said that the 2022 Eugene World Athletics Championships was part of the preparation for Courtney to chase a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. “We have chalked out our micro and macro strategies for the next three years for Courtney,” the coach revealed. “Our plan is to compete in more global competitions in the near future and gradually build up intensity and mileage for the 2024 Olympics.”

Earlier this month in Monaco’s Diamond League, Courtney improved her personal best to 9:09.01.

Courtney, who is 24, got married in 2017 but has no plans to have kids. “She has support from her husband and parents to pursue athletics. A graduate of BYU, Courtney turned professional this year and signed a sponsorship deal to further pursue athletics,” the coach revealed.

Since Utah has altitudes ranging from 5000 feet to 7000 feet and above, it’s an advantage for distance running. Speaking about the facilities, Diljeet said:

“Our athletes do track sessions at 5000 feet, the long and recovery runs at 7000 feet. We have good facilities and athletes are making use of them.”

Coaching wasn’t Diljeet’s first choice. Born and brought up by Indian Sikh parents in California, she was discouraged from taking up sports. “The focus was more on academics. My parents didn’t allow me to wear shorts and go running,” recalls the former US high school champion in 800m/1500m, before adding:

“But I often used to sneak out of the house in shorts to practice.”

Initially, Diljeet coached the Division 11 school team in California, but moved to Utah in 2016. In her seven years at BYU Campus, she has gained respect and recognition. Opening up about connecting with young athletes, Diljeet said:

“It’s all about building a good relationship and connection with the athletes. Understanding female athletes and giving personal attention is an important part of the curriculum activities.”

Challenging affairs

Scouting talent and encouraging youngsters to join the university is a challenging affair. The BYU athletes had success in late 1990 and early 2000, but then there was a drought for nearly 15 long years, recalls Diljeet.

Empowering female athletes was her first step when she joined the BYU campus in 2016. She further revealed:

"Confidence building exercise was the first step. We take a holistic approach to get better each day. It paid off."

She believes in instilling faith and confidence in her athletes. The joy of running can’t be mixed with pressure, she often tells her athletes. “We believe in gradual progress. Even if the improvement is marginal, it adds to the confidence of the athletes,” she explains.

Diljeet was an accidental coach. “I never thought I would become a coach one day. But now, it has been 17 long years as a coaching professional. I’m enjoying it,” she added.

