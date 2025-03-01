“A lot of pressure to prove myself again” - Aishwarya Mishra’s comeback story after her ‘doping’ controversy in 2022 [Exclusive]

Aishwarya Mishra, one of India's top quarter-milers, has left behind the controversy of 2022 and re-established herself with strong performances at the Asian level and the National Games. The Maharashtra athlete, who was once under scrutiny for missing a dope test, has proved her abilities on the track with multiple medals and record-breaking performances.

In 2022, Mishra won gold in the women's 400m event at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode with a time of 51.18 seconds, making her the third-fastest Indian quarter-miler. However, after her victory, officials from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) could not locate her for testing, leading to controversy.

Mishra later clarified that she had left to care for her ailing grandmother in Uttar Pradesh, which was confirmed by her coach Sumit Singh. She returned to competition two months later at the National Inter-State Senior Championships in June 2022.

Speaking about the incident in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Aishwarya Mishra said there was a lot of misunderstanding about the situation. She said:

“There was a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding about the situation. I never intended to evade any test, and I have always followed anti-doping protocols. At that time, there was a miscommunication regarding the process, but I cooperated fully with the authorities and cleared everything with the right documentation. I’ve moved past it, and my focus has always been on clean and fair competition.”

Returning to the track after the controversy was challenging for Mishra. She admitted facing mental and emotional pressure but used it as motivation to train harder.

“It was mentally and emotionally challenging. After everything that happened, there was a lot of pressure to prove myself again. But I used that phase as motivation to train harder and come back stronger. My support system, family, coaches, and go sports team, helped me stay positive and focus on my performance. Ultimately, stepping back onto the track and competing again was the best way to silence doubts and move forward," she added.

Mishra’s performances at the Asian level have been impressive. At the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, she won silver in the 400m event with a time of 53.07 seconds, bronze in the 4x400m relay, and gold in the 4x400m mixed relay. Later that year, at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, she secured silver in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:37.85 but finished fourth in the individual 400m event with 53.50 seconds.

She described these achievements as unforgettable and expressed pride in representing India at the continental level. Mishra added:

“Winning gold in the 400m at the National Games was a proud moment, but standing on the podium at the Asian Championships and Asian Games, with the Indian flag draped around me, was unforgettable. Representing my country and winning medals at the continental level is something I cherish the most.”

The Asian Games experience taught Aishwarya Mishra valuable lessons about handling pressure in high-stakes races. She continued:

“The Asian Games taught me a lot about handling pressure in high-stakes races. The teamwork, strategy, and trust within the relay squad were key takeaways. I learned the importance of staying composed, executing my leg perfectly, and pushing beyond my limits for the team.”

Aishwarya Mishra’s record-breaking start to the 2025 season

Aishwarya Mishra started the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand with a stunning comeback after almost five months to clock a personal best of 51.12s, the fourth-fastest Indian time ever.

She broke her own three-year-old National Games record by more than a second, clinching gold in the women’s 400m. She also secured silver in the 4x400m mixed relay.

Speaking about her performance, she said:

“Setting a meet record and achieving a personal best is always special! It gives me confidence that my training is on the right path. My next target is to consistently run sub-51 seconds and work towards breaking the National Record. Qualifying for the world championship with a strong time is also a top priority.”

She acknowledged the facilities in Uttarakhand for providing a good competitive environment:

“The track surface was well-maintained, and the overall environment was great for competition. The weather conditions also played a role in helping me perform at my best.”

Mishra credited the GoSports Foundation for playing a vital role in her progress.

“A big shoutout to GoSports and my team for managing everything, from accommodation and food to strength & conditioning support. Having everything taken care of allowed me to focus entirely on my training and performance. Their support made a huge difference.”

Looking ahead, Aishwarya Mishra is focused on breaking the Indian National Record in the 400m and qualifying for the 2025 World Athletics Championships and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

“Breaking the National Record in the 400m is a big goal for me. I’m focusing on refining strength, my race strategy, training, and proper recovery techniques. Nutrition, mental conditioning, and biomechanics analysis are also key aspects of my preparation.& breaking record.”

“Olympic qualification is my top priority. I’m working closely with my coach to improve my speed, strength, and endurance. Competing in high-level meets, analyzing race performances, and fine-tuning my technique is crucial. I’m also paying special attention to recovery, injury prevention, and mental resilience to ensure I peak at the right time. I still have time for the Olympics, so the current focus would be world championships & Asian games.”

The 24-year-old even highlighted her preparation to break the 2025 World Athletics Championships qualification mark that is set at 50.75s for women’s 400m.

“I’ll be participating in major national and international meets in the coming months. These competitions will be crucial for achieving the world championship qualification mark and gaining more race exposure.”

Her journey in athletics started from humble beginnings, facing challenges like financial constraints and lack of proper equipment. Despite the hurdles, she has continued to grow with the support of her family, coaches, and sponsors.

“I started athletics during my school days and gradually realized my potential in the 400m. The journey has been full of challenges - not having spikes,shoes/financial constraints, and moments of self-doubt. But I’ve been fortunate to have my family, coaches, and organizations like GoSports backing me. Their support has played a crucial role in my growth," Mishra concluded.

