“A step on the right direction” - Riley Gaines applauds policy change in female powerlifting

Riley Gaines, a prominent figure in the world of athletics and a fierce advocate for women's rights, has taken to social media to celebrate the new policy implemented in the powerlifting world.

This policy change was brought in by the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) regarding the participation of transgender athletes in women's competitions.

The IPF announced on January 15, 2023, that it has revised its transgender inclusion policy to align with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines. The latter require transgender women to lower their testosterone levels below 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months before competing.

The previous IPF policy did not have any hormonal or medical requirements for transgender athletes to compete in their self-identified gender category.

Gaines expressed her delight at the news by praising Lea Christina, a close friend and teammate, who has been at the forefront of the movement to change the policy.

Christina lost to transgender woman Anne Andres, who established a national and unofficial world record in women's powerlifting by lifting over 200 kilos more than her nearest competition. Canadian powerlifter Christina filed a complaint with the IPF in 2020.

"Great news! Couldn't be more proud and thankful for my friend and teammate in this fight, [email protected]_Christina4, for being resilient and unapologetic in her efforts to get this done. 💪🏼 You (and others like [email protected]) are to thank Nicely [email protected]_tweet for prioritizing fairness.”

Gaines tweeted the above reaction, quoting Christina's tweet that announced the policy change.

Gaines continued by saying that integrity in the sport is more important than participation. She dove a little more into the analysis of how much testosterone is produced in women. She did, however, say that progress towards the larger goal will be measured by the little triumphs.

“It's not a fantastic policy, but certainly a step in the right direction. Fairness is prioritized over inclusion. But a reminder that women are more than a testosterone level. We have to appreciate small victories to win the bigger war on women.”

Riley Gaines advocates for fairness and equality in transgender sports participation

Gaines tweeted a response to a post that suggested some individuals only oppose transgender athletes' participation in women's sports when they achieve victory.

In her reply, Gaines refuted this claim and emphasized that the issue is not solely about winning or losing, but about ensuring fairness and preserving the integrity of women's sports.

She argued that regardless of the outcome, the presence of males in women's sports can potentially hinder the opportunities available to female athletes as well. She also said that it could challenge the physical comparisons that form the basis of fair competition.

"It doesn't matter if a male wins or gets last place in the women's category. They're still taking spots, opportunities, and recognition from women. No girl should have to compare themselves physically to a male."