"A few years ago I would have never thought this day was possible" - Allyson Felix launches new shoe with her company

Sprinting legend Allyson Felix launched a new running shoe under her own brand, Saysh, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

In 2021, Felix ventured into her entrepreneurial journey by founding her own footwear brand. Initially specializing in lifestyle sneakers and introducing flexible maternal shoe return policies for women customers who may experience size fluctuations during pregnancy, Saysh has now launched 'The Felix Runner' shoes specifically designed for women.

Felix took to social media to announce the launch of her new shoes:

"Introducing The Felix Runner. I put all of my heart, and my entire career, into creating the best running shoe the world has ever seen, made specifically for women. A few years ago I would have never thought this day was possible," the American wrote.

The Felix Runner shoes have nitrogen-infused foam soles and laces designed to enhance stability. It was a three-year journey for Felix to develop high-performance running kicks.

"This has been my dream since we started this company," Felix told The Fashionista publication. "Being a runner, I wanted to bring a performance shoe to the space. It's different because it is made specifically to fit the form of the female foot. The majority of [running shoes] are made off of a last of a man's foot.

"Excited to share more of my story with you all" - Allyson Felix's ahead of her new series "Starting Blocks"

Allyson Felix with her daughter Camyrn after winning a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon

Allyson Felix released her own series "Starting Blocks" on YouTube on September 7, 2023.

The series gives the viewers a look into the seven-time Olympic gold medallist's incredible athletic journey, her motherhood experience, and her undeterred advocacy against sponsors to bring about a change in maternity policy. Felix took to social media to share a glimpse of the series.

"Who's ready?! I'm beyond excited to share more of my story with you all," She wrote.

In the video, Allyson Felix can be heard reflecting back on her life, acknowledging that she has been an athlete for the majority of her life. The American shares how the path she chose led her to where she stands today.

"I reflect back on my life, so much of it has been an athlete," she continued, "I think the path that I took brought me to purpose and brought me to where I was supposed to be."

The series will also showcase Felix's journey from lacking a footwear sponsor to successfully launching her own brand.