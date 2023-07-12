Abhishek Pal wins bronze, opens India's medal account at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Abhishek Pal has claimed bronze to open the medal account of India at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. The long-distance runner was in the leading pack right from the start of the race. He performed exceedingly well to win bronze in the men's 10,000 meters final.

Athletics Federation of India @afiindia 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

India's Abhishek Pal wins bronze in men's 10,000m event. He clocks 29:33.26.

The 25-year-old Abhishek secured the third position as he finished the race with an impressive timing of 29:33.26. However, another Indian athlete, Gulveer Singh, competing in the men's 10,000 meters came fifth in the race.

The Japanese runner Ren Tazawa completed the race with an impressive timing of 29:18.44 and clinched the gold medal. Meanwhile, the athlete from Kazakhstan, with the timing of 29:31.63 won the silver medal.

Performance of Indian athletes on the first day of the Asian Athletics Championships

India's performance has been quite decent on day one of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships. The sensational decathlete Tejaswin Shankar has maintained his lead in the event and is currently at the top position with 4124 points. The 24-year-old came first in the high jump (934 points), long jump (930 points), and the 400-meter race (835 points).

At the moment, he is comfortably ahead of Thailand's Suttisak Singkhon and the Japanese decathlete Yuma Maruyama. Therefore, if Tejaswin continues to excel in the remaining events of the decathlon, he can finish at the top of the podium.

In the men's 400 meters race as well, our athletes showcased their strength. At the continental event, young runners Mohammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh secured their place in the final. Meanwhile, in the women's 400-meter race, the talented Aishwarya Mishra made it to the final.

So, the first day of the Asian Athletics Championships being held in Bangkok has ended on a high note with a medal coming up in men's 10000 meters. The young and energetic Abhishek Pal has done it for India.

Stay tuned as more track and field actions will be coming up tomorrow with our top athletes eyeing more medals.

