AFI Annual Meeting: Urgent call to deploy doping control teams at state meets

In a significant move to uphold the integrity of Indian athletics, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has urged the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to intensify efforts against doping.

Sumariwalla, the president of the AFI, stressed the importance of improving the quality of NADA's disciplinary and appeal panels by incorporating senior judges. This initiative is aimed at bolstering the effectiveness of doping prevention measures at state and junior meets across the country.

During the two-day AFI Annual General Body Meeting, Sumariwalla highlighted the urgency of sending doping control teams to state meets.

“Two things can happen -- either the athletes will get scared or if you keep doing testing and catch a few, they (dope offenders) will know they can't do that (doping) in state meets also,” said Sumariwalla.

When questioned about the financial burden of additional tests, Sumariwalla dismissed concerns, stating that upholding India's reputation in the global sports arena takes precedence.

"If we continue this, we will have a problem with the world environment. We need to do this if we have to bid for the Olympics, we have to resolve this," he added.

Sumariwalla acknowledged that athletes caught for doping were often aware of the substances they consumed, asserting that education programs and seminars had been conducted extensively. The AFI has actively collaborated with NADA, providing crucial inputs for the anti-doping watchdog to take decisive action.

Sumariwalla detailed extensive initiatives, including 75 educational programs, distribution of 20,000 booklets and dedicated seminars during the National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet. Emphasizing transparency, he revealed that AFI actively contributes inputs to the NADA for effective action.

Dr. Arun Mendiratta unveils WADA-approved supplements

In a recent presentation to the House, Dr. Arun Mendiratta unveiled a list of WADA-approved food supplements provided to athletes in national coaching camps, emphasizing their role in naturally enhancing performance without adverse effects.

The AFI president affirmed the government's approval of these supplements, cautioning state units about NADA officials conducting dope tests at the state level.

He urged heightened vigilance to prevent athletes from using banned substances, now considered a criminal offense as per Justice Mudgil's ruling, with offenders subject to arrest.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee reinforced the commitment to clean sports, highlighting a previous AGM decision barring individuals outside coaching camps from international competitions.

This measure is aimed at preventing athletes not in coaching camps from potentially using banned substances and tarnishing the Federation's image.