AFI disaffiliates 16 districts for skipping inter-district Nationals - Reports

In an unprecedented move, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has taken decisive action by disaffiliating 16 district associations nationwide. This announcement comes after these associations did not participate in the National inter-district junior athletics meet which took place in Ahmedabad in February.

Panchkula is also among the disaffiliated districts. The city was slated to host the Inter-State Nationals in June. Furthermore, Krishnagiri from Tamil Nadu and three districts each from Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir also share a similar fate.

Apart from these, the other disaffiliated districts are from Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The list of disaffiliated 16 districts features Budgam, Ramban, Shopian, Lohardaga, Kalpeni, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Harda, Neemuch, Firozpur, Fazilka, Jhalawar, Krishnagiri, Purba Medinipur.

Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, stressed that warnings were issued for more than two years. He assured that new associations will be formed according to the AFI constitution. Moreover, all the suspended districts will be removed from the panel.

He was quoted as saying by Sportstar:

“We have given enough warning for the last two years. The suspended districts will be removed and fresh associations will be formed. This is as per the AFI constitution.”

Haryana set to host the meet, confirms AFI after disaffiliating 16 districts

The accountability now falls on the State associations to cooperate with the AFI in taking suitable measures to create these new district units. Nevertheless, there is assurance that the forthcoming inter-State Nationals in Panchkula, Haryana, remain unaffected.

Sumariwalla revealed that it is the Haryana association that will overlook the organization of the meeting, dispelling any concerns about its continuity.

Sumariwalla further added:

“It is the Haryana association which will conduct the meet.”

