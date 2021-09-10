AFI to hire new javelin foreign coaches

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has begun the hunt for 10 new foreign coaches across disciplines, including two in the javelin. The appointment of the coaches will be for the current Paris 2024 Olympic cycle and is subject to renewal for the 2028 Games.

As per the AFI’s circular, the Indian athletics governing body is looking for elite trainers in sprints (400m, 4x100m and 4x400m), horizontal jumps, race walking, heptathlon, middle and long-distance running and shot put/ discus throw.

However, AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla has made it clear that it is not to reshuffle but to reinforce. He also emphasized that the coaches are evaluated regularly and if there is a dip in performance, the federation will look for changes.

“We don’t plan to reshuffle. The coaches are doing well and the hiring is only to strengthen our coaching staff. But the performance of all coaches, whether Galina Bukharina or Bartonietz Klaus, is constantly monitored. If they don’t perform, we will look for new coaches,” he told Sportskeeda exclusively.

Galina Bukharina is the head coach of 400 m and relay team. Klaus, on the other hand, is the man who played a crucial role in making Neeraj Chopra an Olympic champion. In addition to the duo, the AFI also boasts Valerii Stashuk (400m/400m relay) as part of the foreign coaches team.

Uwe Hohn, Neeraj Chopra’s former coach, has decided not to continue from next season over his high salary demands.

When is the last date for submitting application to AFI?

As per the AFI circular, the last date to submit the application is September 20, 2021. Foreign coaches with over three years of experience and have a history of producing international-level medal winners are eligible to apply.

The new recruits will also be part of AFI’s plans for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Athletics Championships.

Also Read

Also Read: Table Tennis Federation of India looking to hire foreign coach, ex-Spanish player Alfredo Carneros emerge as frontrunner

Edited by Diptanil Roy