AFI selects 11-member squad for World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships

Haryana’s two-time Olympian Sandeep Kumar will lead India’s challenge in men’s 20km at next month’s World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships, scheduled to be held in Muscat from March 4-5.

Uttarakhand’s promising 20-year-old Suraj Panwar is in the 11-member national squad, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced on Tuesday. Panwar will compete in the senior men’s 20km event.

The AFI conducted national selection trials last weekend in Bengaluru to shortlist the team.

Panwar competed over 20km at the National Open Race Walking Championships last year and will get to showcase his talent globally for the first time.

“With the Asian Games in China later this year, youngsters in the national squad will gain immense experience in Muscat,” Adille Sumariwalla, president of AFI, said. “We are looking to the race walking squad to be very competitive at the Asian Games and the world class competition in Muscat will help our walkers.”

India’s U20 world silver medalist Amit Khatri will compete in the 10km race walk event. National Open 50km runner-up Ram Baboo from Uttar Pradesh along with Chandan Singh from Uttarakhand and Maharashtra’s Eknath Sanbhaji Turambekar will compete in the men’s 35km race walk.

National record holder in the women’s 20km Priyanka Goswami will race in the women’s 35km event.

The World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat will see seven race categories split between the two days.

“The weather will be a big concern in Muscat,” one of the race walkers said.

Full Indian squad for World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships

Men's 35km: Ram Baboo, Chandan Singh and Eknath Sambhaji

Men's 20km: Sandeep Kumar and Suraj Panwar

U20 Men's 10km: Amit Khatri

Women's 35km: Priyanka Goswami

Women's 20km: Bhawna Jat, Ravina and Munita Prajapati

U20 Women's 10km: Reshma Patel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee