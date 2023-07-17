Ajeet Singh brings gold in World Para Athletics Championships 2023

India’s Ajeet Singh, on Sunday (July 16), won the gold medal in the finals of the Men’s javelin throw F46 in the ongoing Para Athletics Championships in Paris. He pulled out a throw of 65.41 and finished on top of the tree. He broke the championship record, which was earlier held by Chunliang Guo with a throw of 61.89.

Ajeet’s countryman Rinku won the silver medal with a best throw of 65.38. Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Priyantha Herath finished joint second with Rinku. India’s Sundar Singh Gujjar bagged the fourth position with a throw of 61.81.

The fifth spot went to Japan’s Akihiro Yamazaki, who had a best throw of 61.24. It was her personal best, but was not enough for her to bag a medal at the Chartley Stadium. Interestingly, it is Herath, who holds the world record of 67.79 and a similar throw would have helped him fetch the gold medal, but that was not the case.

Ajeet Singh triumphs in the third attempt

After he failed in his first throw, Ajeet threw 63.36 in his second attempt. Had it been his best throw, he would have missed out on winning gold. In his third attempt, Ajeet recorded his best throw. Rinku got close to Ajeet’s throw in the sixth and final attempt, but he agonizingly fell short.

Varona Guillermo of Cuba (60.96), Gabriel Buenaventura Eliezer of Mexico (56.50), Takahashi Shunya of Japan (55.57), Nam Kiwon of the Republic of Korea (46.81) and Latvia’s Maksims Raivo (44.81) finished sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.