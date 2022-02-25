All India Inter University Women’s Athletics Championships: Komal excels in distance running, Priya scores double in sprints

Maharashtra’s Komal Jagadale scored a distance double as Priya H Mohan excelled in sprints on the final day of the All India Intera 5000-metery Women’s Athletics Championships. The event concluded on Thursday in Bhubaneswar.

23-year-old Komal outclassed Bharti of Maharashi Dayanand University on Thursday to add a 5000-meter title to her kitty. Earlier, on the second day of the four-day competition, Komal won gold in the 3000m steeplechase event.

Representing Savitribai Phule Pune University at the All India Inter University competition, Komal clocked 16:04.75 for the gold while Bharti won silver with a time of 16:06.74.

Bharti’s teammate Badho won bronze with a time of 16:14.60. Both Komal and Bharti dipped below the World University Games qualification time of 16 minutes 10 seconds.

Komal's coach happy with her performance

According to Komal’s coach Vijendera Singh, All India Inter University is a good platform to evaluate performance.

“We are happy to win two gold medals and qualify for the World University Games,” the coach said. “Komal could have broken the 16 minute barrier but she misjudged her pace in the last 1000m of the race.”

After winning gold in the steeplechase on the second day of the meet, Komal comfortably won her 5000m heats on the third day. On the fourth and final day, she was ready again for her third race.

“It was challenging but Komal proved herself,” the coach added.

The hammer-throwing gold went to Surab Vedpathak of Jalandhar’s Lovely Professional University. Her gold medal winning throw was 55.21m.

India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand pulled out of the 200m final scheduled for the final day due to fatigue, said an official familiar with the development. Dutee was the winner of the 100m dash.

Priya H Mohan of Jain Deemed to be University won gold in 200m with a time of 24 seconds. Priya became the second athlete to win two gold medals in the meet. She also won 400m gold.

Mangalore University was declared the overall champion, having secured 51 points while University of Calicut was way behind at second spot with a total of 36 points.

Also Read: Nikhat and Nitu enter semis to stay on course for a medal at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Edited by Diptanil Roy