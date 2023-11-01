Allyson Felix, Gabby Thomas and others dress up for Halloween celebrations

Top athletes from gymnastics, swimming, and athletics celebrated Halloween on October 31, 2023, donning quirky outfits.

Gabby Thomas, Olivia Dunne, Allyson Felix, Summer McIntosh had fun with their and family after slipping into playful costumes. Allyson Felix donned Super Mario's outfit with her family. Her daughter, Camryn was wearing Mario's outfit while her husband, Kenneth Ferguson was seen in Luigi's outfit.

Felix donned Princess Peach's outfit. She attended Camryn's costume parade, shared a video and a picture on her Instagram story with the caption,

"Wahoo! It's-a me Mario."

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story

For her second outfit, Felix donned a 50's style poodle skirt while her husband recreated Michael Jackson's Thriller Werewolf look.

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story

The 2023 World Champion in the 4x100m relay, Gabby Thomas enjoyed the Halloween festival along with her fellow athletes on the track during her training session. She was seen donning a cute shark outfit and shared the picture on her Instagram story.

Gabby Thomas posted on Instagram story

Olivia Dunne was seen having a great time after sporting a Vikings costume. She completed the look with a fake beard, a sword, and a cap along with horns.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Summer McIntosh, the Canadian swimmer and a four-time World Champion, also opted for Super Mario's outfit, similar to Felix. She donned Luigi's outfit while fellow swimmer Abby Dunford donned Mario's costume.

Armand Duplantis celebrated Halloween with his girlfriend and they were both spotted in two different outfits. For the first outfit, they adapted the Ratatouille theme, where Duplantis donned Alfredo Linguini's outfit, and his girlfriend was seen portraying Remy's character.

For the second look, they adapted the iconic Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey's movie ' How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' theme. Duplantis' girlfriend shared the pictures on her social media.

Simone Biles celebrates Halloween in Green Bay along with her husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the World Series

Simone Biles celebrated this year's Halloween along with her husband Jonathan Owens in Green Bay. They both were seen wearing leopard print outfits.

They opted for leopard-skin print outfits with black and purple clothing and were spotted in similar hats. While Biles wore a purple crop top and a skirt, Owens went for a leopard print coat and black-heeled boots. Biles shared their pictures on her Instagram and captioned it,

"Halloween in greenbay."