Allyson Felix to be honored by YMCA Los Angeles at brotherhood breakfast

Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field athlete of all time, has added another feather to her hat. The American has been named this year's recipient of The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award.

The award, which is distributed annually by the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, marks another major milestone in Felix’s journey as an athlete. Named after civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., this honor is bestowed upon those who reflect the late political figure in both philosophy and action.

Allyson Felix has not only been a dominant force on the track, but she has been a staunch vocal advocate for many social causes off the track as well. In 2021, the sprinter committed to donate all her Olympic winnings from Tokyo to the non-profit Right to Play, an organization focused on providing education to the underprivileged.

Speaking on being honored with the Human Dignity Award, Felix said,

“I'm so excited to be this year's recipient of the human dignity award at the YMCA Metropolitan Los Angeles' Doctor Martin Luther King Junior's Brotherhood Breakfast. Growing up around the crenshaw Y, the YMCA has always been such an important place to me. And so I am so excited to still be involved today. I'm looking forward to the Breakfast and seeing everyone on Friday, January 19th.”

Allyson Felix will receive the award on January 19th at the 53rd annual Los Angeles' Doctor Martin Luther King Junior's Brotherhood Breakfast, where CBS sportscaster Jim Hill will be the keynote speaker. Last year's recipient of the award was LA Kings Scout and former Pro Hockey player Blake Bolden.

Allyson Felix set to welcome her second child in April

Allyson Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson will be welcoming their second child in April later this year. The couple are already parents to an adorable daughter named Camryn, who was born in 2018.

For Felix, the road to getting pregnant with her second child was difficult, as she had to opt for IVF. The athlete had shared her struggles in an Instagram post, while simultaneously encouraging other moms to embrace their journey.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Felix revealed that this pregnancy was less “crazy” than her last one, given that she doesn't have to put her body through grueling training sessions anymore. She also added that she feels better equipped to handle her pregnancy this time around.