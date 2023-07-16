Legendary athlete Allyson Felix has dominated the track and field world with her impeccable running prowess. Besides gaining the limelight in athletics, the seven-time Olympics gold medallist has also been an activist for women’s rights.

Felix has religiously worked towards making the lives of women athletes easy. It has earned the retired athlete great recognition. Recently, she received another major honor for her impactful work, from the prestigious magazine Sports Illustrated.

A highly celebrated athlete, Allyson Felix was great at the 200m race during the first 10 years of her career. From 2013 onwards, she gradually shaped her skills to compete in the 400m event.

With her dedication and hard work, she became a world champion in the discipline in 2015. Felix has been a 10-time US national champion also.

On July 14, Allyson Felix took to her social media to share the exciting news. The renowned publication recently honored the athlete by including her name in the Icons & Leaders category of its ‘50 Most Influential Figures in Sports'. On learning about the wonderful news, Felix expressed her gratitude for her mention.

“Grateful for this life, the work I get to do to, and the people I do it with. @wesfelix @bysyash. Thankyou @sportsillustrated,” the retired athlete wrote in her story.

She mentioned that all the good work she is doing is with the support of her brother Wes Felix and her brand Bysash. In the Top 50 list of Sports Illustrated, Felix finds her name amidst that of other legendary athletes like Serena Williams, Michael Jordan, Billie Jean King, and many others.

Moreover, in the list, the publication recognized the good work that Felix has been doing to provide maternal health assistance for female athletes, on and off track.

What happened between Allyson Felix and Nike?

In 2019, Allyson Felix parted ways with her long-time sponsor, Nike. She revealed that her decision was a result of the sheer disrespect that the stakeholders of the brand showed to her when she became pregnant.

Moreover, the athlete also made the shocking revelation about the brand slashing her contract by 70 percent, after learning about her pregnancy. As per Felix, the brand pressurized her to return to the tracks immediately after delivering a child.

However, the athlete had suffered from pregnancy complications and was not in a position to train without proper rest.

The disrespect and lack of sympathy led Felix to walk out from her collaboration with Nike. Although the athlete has been vocal about the issue, the brand has remained silent on it till now.