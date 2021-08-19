Amandeep fails to impress, finishes last in shot put at the World Athletics U20 Championships 

Indian thrower Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal's World Athletics U20 Championships campaign in Nairobi ended on a disappointing note on Thursday. Amandeep finished last in the 12-member final in the men’s shot put event. His best throw was 17.08 meters.

In a rain-delayed final, Cuba's Juan Carley Vazquez Gomez won gold with a mark of 19.73m.

Silver went to Yauheni Bryhi of Belarus with a distance of 19.70m. Switzerland's Jephte Vogel won bronze with a mark of 19.16m.

The Punjab thrower's performance graph has been unsteady this season. While in February, during an age group domestic meet in Guwahati, his best throw was 18.75m. He improved to 19.15m earlier this month at the Federation Cup junior athletics meet in Sangrur.

During the qualification round on Wednesday Amandeep’s best throw was 17.92m. Instead of improving his performance in the final, he slipped backwards.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, India’s Rohan Kamble entered the semifinal round. He clocked 55 seconds to finish fourth and last in his heat.

As per rule four in each of the five heats and the next four fastest runners qualified for the semis.

Rohan is the slowest runner among the 24 athletes who have entered the semis. To advance to the medal round, the Indian low hurdler needs to improve his time in the semifinal stage scheduled for Saturday.

Russia's Denis Novoseltsev, competing in the neutral athlete category, was the fastest runner in the heat with a time of 50.88 seconds.

But India's Hardeep Kumar was unlucky as he fell in the men's 400m hurdles heat at the eighth hurdle. He, though, managed to complete the race in a time of 1:12.80, which wasn't good enough to fetch him place in the semis. He is out of the competition.

India’s middle distance runners weren’t successful in Nairobi. Anu Kumar clocked 1:50.26 in men’s 800m heat and failed to advance to the semifinal stage of the competition. Anu was fourth in his heat and is out of the competition.

Three athletes in each of the four heats and the next four fastest runners advance to the semifinal stage of the competition.

In the women’s 800m heat, Pooja couldn’t finish among the automatic qualifiers. She clocked 2:10.66 to finish sixth in her heat. She is also out of the 800m competition.

Pooja’s season best of 2:08.21 was clocked earlier this month in Sangrur at the Federation Cup junior athletics meet, which acted as a qualifying competition for the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Edited by Rohit Mishra