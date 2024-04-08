Amar Singh Devanda breaks his own record at Asia-Oceania 24-hr ultra-running Championships, clinches second consecutive gold

Indian athlete Amar Singh Devanda re-wrote history as he broke his own national record at the 2nd edition of the IAU 24-hr Asia-Oceania Ultrarunning Championships in Australia. He finished on the first spot in the individual competition, covering a distance of 272.537.

Not only did he clinch the second consecutive gold for his nation but made a new national record in the sport. The latest development has been confirmed by the Athletics Federation of India.

Notably, Devanda also won the individual event in the inaugural edition, held in Bengaluru in 2022. He ran a distance of 257.618 km to clinch the first place. The Indian athlete went past his record in the second edition and also helped his team bag the gold medal in the team’s rankings.

The other Indian athletes, who performed well were Ullas Narayana and Saurav Ranjan. While Ullas covered a distance of 245.574 km and finished third, Saurav, on the other hand, stood fourth, covering a distance of 240.137km.

Boasting a combined distance of 758.248km, the Indian team bagged the gold medal as well. Hosts Australia finished second with a distance of 719.560, while New Zealand was third with 636.679.

It is pertinent to note that the Indian Men’s team also won gold in the inaugural edition with a total distance of 738.359.

India Women’s Team finished fourth; Australia’s women's bag Gold medal

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team at the event finished in fourth spot with a total distance of 527.354 km. Shashi Mehta was the best performer for India, finishing eighth with a distance of 190.772 km.

In the inaugural edition, the Indian women’s team bagged a silver medal but couldn’t replicate a similar performance this time around.

Australian women’s team, on the other hand, took the pole position, taking the gold medal. The hosts team covered a total distance of 666.580km, while New Zealand (568.401 km) and Chinese Taipei (551.686 km) claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively.