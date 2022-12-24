American hurdler Lashinda Demus wins 2012 Olympic gold after Russian athlete stripped of title for doping

Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh's gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics will be forfeited due to doping, allowing American Lashinda Demus a chance to be declared the rightful winner more than 10 years after the competition.

Zuzana Hejnová of the Czech Republic and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica are anticipated to win silver and bronze, respectively.

Russian sprinter Natalya Nikolayevna Antyukh, who was born on June 26, 1981, in Leningrad, excels in the 400 meters and 400-meter hurdles. At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, she took home two medals: a silver in the 4x400-meter relay and a bronze in the 400-meter race.

The Athletic Integrity Unit, which is in charge of monitoring doping cases in track and field, announced on Wednesday that Antyukh had decided not to appeal a two-month-old sentence that included the deletion of her records from July 2012 to June 2013. According to the AIU, the IOC can now proceed with the awarding of new medals and the update of the IOC database.

AIU claims that Antyukh, who had already received a four-year sentence, also received the extra punishment of having the 2012 results nullified because of evidence obtained from a database kept at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory. Despite this, AIU did not make any particular assertions. Data from that institution was utilized to support judgments in a number of cases relating to the state-sponsored doping crisis in Russia.

After a re-test of doping samples in 2019, Natalya Antyukh was banned and all of her results from 2013 onward were removed. However, her Olympic results from 2012 were unaffected. Results from July 15, 2012, to October 20, 2022, were retroactively nullified for Antyukh. Lashina Demus became the first American woman to win the 400-meter hurdles gold medal at the Olympics when it was declared on December 20 that Antyukh had lost her 400-meter gold medal and had been stripped of it.

At London Olympics 2012, Lashinda Demus went over the first two hurdles in the final, and Natalya Antyukh extended her advantage to a full stride at hurdle 9 with Demus as her nearest rival. As Demus pursued Antyukh to the finish line after she stumbled at the 10th hurdle, Antyukh hung on to win the gold, leaving Demus dejected with silver and Hejnová unmistakably in third place.

Natalya Antyukh beat Lashinda Demus, who had previously held the number three spot, to become the sixth-best athlete of all time.

At the London Games, Natalya Antyukh finished in 52.70 seconds, lowering her previous best by.07 of a second over Lashinda Demus.

Who is the American hurdler Lashinda Demus?

Lashinda Demus, an American hurdler who specialized in the 400-meter hurdles and was born on March 10, 1983, in Inglewood, California, won the Olympic 400-meter hurdles gold medal in 2012 and was the first American woman to do so. She is now retired.

In the women's 400-meter hurdles event at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Demus initially finished in second place to Natalya Antyukh.

Demus, who had previously won a world championship in 2011, gave up competing in 2017.

