American sprinter Justin Gatlin named brand ambassador for TCS World 10K Bengaluru Marathon

The 2004 Olympic 100m champion Justin Gatlin has been appointed as the International Event Ambassador for the 14th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, slated to take place on May 15, 2022. The World 10K Bengaluru made the announcement on Wednesday (April 19).

Gatlin, 40, hung up his boots earlier this year just a year after falling short in his attempt to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Gatlin finished last after tweaking his hamstring and completing the US Olympic trials finals race in 10.87 seconds.

With an illustrious track and field record holder with an amalgamation of numerous medals and a fair share of controversies in his nearly two-decade long international career, Gatlin stressed the importance of uniting to create something bigger.

The 40-year-old who will be visiting India for the first time urged the maximum number of people to take part in the World 10K Bengaluru Marathon.

Justin Gatlin said:

“I urge everyone to be a part of this event and find what brings you joy. See you at the start line!"

After being appointed as the International Event Ambassador for TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022, Gatlin said:

“The last two years have been challenging for all of us and made me realize the importance of being together; being part of something bigger. Sport has always been a great unifier and I am extremely excited to be a part of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru."

He added:

"This will be my first visit to India, and I look forward immensely to the new experience and witnessing each one of us #ComeAlive in our own unique way on the streets of Bengaluru”.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International spoke about Justin Gatlin's impact on the sport.

“We are delighted to have Justin Gatlin, a leading figure in world athletics over the last two decades, as the International Event Ambassador of TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022. His longevity and endurance has been captivating and inspiring."

He added:

"We are certain that he will motivate not only the people of Bengaluru to come together and run for health and unity, but he will also be encouraging people from all walks of life to ‘run as one’ with in the virtual run as well. We so look forward to welcoming Justin to Bengaluru very soon."

Justin Gatlin's major career achievements:

Sprint legend Justin Gatlin, a retired 60m, 100m and 200m American sprinter, has won as many as five Olympic medals, including one gold, two silvers and two bronze medals.

The 40-year-old is also a 10-time World Championship medalist comprising of four golds and six silver medals. Gatlin is also a two-time gold medallist in the World Indoor Championship.

He holds a record 3-time Diamond League Championship title in 100m. He won the Diamond League trophy in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

