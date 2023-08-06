Amlan Borgohain strikes Bronze at Universiade with Impressive 200m sprint

Indian sprinter Amlan Borgohain made the nation proud by securing a well-deserved bronze medal in the 200-meter event at the Chengdu World University Games, also known as the Universiade.

Clocking an impressive time of 20.55 seconds, Amlan Borgohain narrowly missed breaking his national record, showcasing exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

Amlan Borgohain's stellar performance in the final was nothing short of extraordinary. He recorded a season's best time of 20.55 seconds, a mere 0.03 seconds off his national record, setting the stage ablaze at the World University Games.

The 200m National Record Holder clocked a time of 20.55s & gave his Season's best performance at the event.



New innings for Amlan Borgohain at #WorldUniversityGames The 200m National Record Holder clocked a time of 20.55s & gave his Season's best performance at the event. Well done & many congratulations on your multiple feat Amlan

His remarkable achievements in both the semi-final and final races, with timings of 20.57 seconds and 20.55 seconds, respectively, rank among his career's joint 2nd and 4th best timings.

The Indian sprinter's bronze medal win holds special significance as it marks India's first-ever 200-meter medal at the prestigious World University Games. His relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering determination paid off as he stood tall on the podium, bringing glory to the nation.

James Hillier, Athletics Director at Reliance Foundation, applauded Amlan Borgohain's exceptional efforts and dedication in preparation for the tournament. Hillier praised the athlete for clocking two of his four fastest timings ever in the semi-finals and final, terming it a "superlative effort."

The bronze medal in a highly competitive field is a testament to Borgohain's prowess and will undoubtedly boost his confidence for future competitions.

In the final showdown, Amlan Borgohain displayed impeccable form, registering a season's best time of 20.55 seconds. He finished closely behind South Africa's Isadore Matsoso, who secured the silver medal with a time of 20.36 seconds, and Japan's Nishi Yudai, who clinched gold with a time of 20.465 seconds.

Jyothi Yarraji makes history by clinching India's first-ever 100m Hurdles medal at World University Games

Jyothi Yarraji, the promising sprint hurdler, secured the bronze medal in the 100-meter hurdles event while smashing her national record in the process. This momentous achievement also marks India's first-ever 100-meter hurdles medal at the prestigious event.

Recently, she became the first Indian woman to clinch a sprint hurdles gold at the Asian Championship in Bangkok, further establishing her prowess on the track. Jyothi not only won the bronze medal at the World University Games but also came incredibly close to the Paris Olympics entry standard, missing it by a mere 0.01 seconds.

Her record-breaking timing of 12.78 seconds reflects her incredible form and potential as an athlete.